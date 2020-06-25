AM Prep-Music

CARLY PEARCE AND MICHAEL RAY ARE DIVORCING

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Carly Pearce and Michael Ray did not make it to their first wedding anniversary. Representatives for both singers confirm to the Nashville Tennessean that Pearce has filed for divorce. They married in October in Nashville.

BLACK EYED PEAS CELEBRATE LATINO CULTURE ON “TRANSLATION”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas says their new album, “Translation,” is “straight from the heart.” The album is a mix of lyrics in Spanish and English and features musicians like Shakira, Maluma and J Balvin. Taboo says they wanted to celebrate the Latino influence on their music. Will.i.am says the coronavirus lockdown gave them the time to fine-tune the music. He says they’re grateful for people responding to it, despite the pandemic, with things like TikTok dance videos. “Translation” is out now.

DOCUMENTARY FOLLOWS SERJ TANKIAN’S ACTIVISM

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Singer Serj Tankian (TAHN’-kee-an) of System Of A Down and his social justice activism is the subject of a new film. “Truth To Power” follows Tankian through peaceful protests in his native Armenia and his push to the U.S. Congress for formal recognition of the Armenian Genocide. His bandmates John Dolmayan and Shavo Odadjian (SHAH’-voh oh-DAHD’-jee-an) appear in the film, as does Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine. “Truth To Power” debuts this week at the Cannes (CAN) Virtual Market, the online version of the Cannes Film Festival.

EDDIE FLOYD WRITES AUTOBIOGRAPHY

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Knock on Wood” singer Eddie Floyd describes his friendship with Wilson Pickett as “endlessly entangled.” Floyd writes in his new autobiography, “Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood,” that he had more adventures and run-ins with Pickett than anyone else in his life, but they kept finding their way back to each other. They started their friendship when they were both in a vocal group called The Falcons. Floyd writes the first thing out of Pickett’s mouth upon meeting the group was, “I don’t need y’all.” While Pickett helped boost the group’s profile, Floyd says they figured out he going solo when they heard Pickett singing on the radio on a single they didn’t sing on. “Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood” comes out Aug. 11.

