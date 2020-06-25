AM Prep-Segue

DISNEY ANNOUNCES DELAY IN REOPENING CALIFORNIA PARKS

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — For Disney properties in California, it’s still a closed world, after all. The entertainment company is putting on hold plans to reopen its West Coast theme parks and other attractions next month. Disney planned to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17, after a four-month shut down because of the coronavirus. But Disney says it can’t do that until state officials provide guidelines on how to proceed. And those rules won’t be available until after July 4. Disney says that won’t provide enough time to get workers back to the park and trained before a July 17 reopening. No new reopening date for the California parks has been set.

REALITY TV STAR FROM “LOVE & HIP HOP: ATLANTA” INDICTED IN ALLEGED PPS SCAM

ATLANTA (AP) — A star of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” is accused of taking care of personal business with federal money that was supposed to help small businesses. Federal prosecutors have indicted Maurice Fayne on charges including bank fraud and money laundering. They say he applied for loans from a federal fund to help businesses keep afloat during the coronavirus outbreak. But instead of keeping employees on the payroll, the Feds say Fayne used the money for luxuries like a Rolls-Royce and custom jewelry. Fayne appeared as Arkansas Mo on the VH1 reality show. He was arrested in May and court records say he’s free on bond. The Feds also say he denies misusing funds from the Payroll Protection Program.

TORONTO FILM FEST SCALED DOWN BY CORONAVIRUS

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival is scaling back its operations this year because of the coronavirus. The festival usually makes a big footprint on the Canadian city, hosting between 250-to-400 feature films. But this year’s event will be smaller, with organizers opting for virtual red carpet premieres and drive-in screenings. Instead of running 10 days, there will only be five this year. The U.S.-Canada border is closed to nonessential travel through at least July 21. No major film festival has been held since the COVID-19 outbreak.

NEW YORK CITY MARATHON CANCELED

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s another sign things aren’t getting back to normal anytime soon. The New York City Marathon has been canceled. The 50th anniversary edition of the world’s largest marathon had been set for Nov. 1. But it’s already been scrubbed, after organizers and city officials decided that trying to run the race in November would still be too risky at this point in COVID-19 era. The only other time the New York City Marathon was canceled was in 2012. That’s when Superstorm Sandy caused major damage — and put a big strain on the public safety resources.

