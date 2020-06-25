AP Entertainment Digest for Thursday, June 25, 2020

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org. For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit coverage plan at https://newsroom.ap.org for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available at https://newsroom.ap.org . All times EDT unless otherwise stated.

___

THURSDAY, June 25

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ANTEBELLUM FILM — “Antebellum,” the forthcoming psychological thriller starring singer-actor Janelle Monae, plucks the experience of American slavery out of the past and places it squarely in our present. The film depicts a divided U.S. where Confederate nostalgia and white nationalism find new platforms to wreak havoc on Black liberty and the Black psyche. By Aaron Morrison. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

TV-I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK — They say timing is everything when it comes to documentary filmmaking. If so, director Liz Garbus has been blessed with plenty of it in her latest project, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” a six-part documentary series debuting Sunday on HBO. By AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos

BOOKS-LOUISA MAY ALCOTT — The current issue of The Strand Magazine will give readers the chance to discover an obscure and unfinished Louisa May Alcott work of fiction, and to provide their own conclusion. Alcott’s “Aunt Nellie’s Diary” has rarely been seen since she drafted it as a teenager in the late 1840s. By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 539 words, photos.

TV-Q&A-CHRISTINE LAHTI-STEINEM — Christine Lahti plays Gloria Steinem in a taped theater production that explores the feminist leader’s life and work. By TV Writer Lynn Elber, UPCOMING: 650 words.

___

REVIEWS

FILM REVIEW-EUROVISION. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Wednesday: 681 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-ATHLETE A. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. Upcoming: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-IRRESISTIBLE. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT: Wednesday, 762 words, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-RAY LAMONTAGNE. By Pablo Gorondi. SENT: Wednesday: 312 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-WILL HOGE. By Steven Wine. SENT: Wednesday: 219 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-JESSIE WARE. By Cristina Jaleru. SENT: Monday: 250 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-HAIM. By Ragan Clark. UPCOMING Thursday.

MUSIC REVIEW-CORB LUND. By Steven Wine. UPCOMING Thursday.