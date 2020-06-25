Associated Press Daybook-Thursday-Agencies for Thursday, Jun. 25.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM National Institute of Standards and Technology Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board meeting concludes

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-10375, https://twitter.com/usnistgov

Contacts: NIST, inquiries@nist.gov, 1 301 975 6478

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission meeting – U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission meeting to review and edit drafts of the 2020 Annual Report to Congress

Location: 444 North Capitol St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12872, https://twitter.com/USCC_GOV

Contacts: Jameson Cunningham, U.S.-China Commission communications, jcunningham@uscc.gov, 1 202 624 1496

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Foreign Claims Settlement Commission meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-08585

Contacts: Patricia Hall, Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, 1 202 616 6975

Open. Members of the public who wish to observe the meeting via teleconference should contact Patricia M. Hall, Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, Tele: (202) 616-6975, two business days in advance of the meeting. Individuals will be given call-in information upon notice of attendance to the Commission.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM International Trade Administration Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12687, https://twitter.com/TradeGov

Contacts: Richard Boll, International Trade Administration, richard.boll@trade.gov, 1 202 482 1135

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Board of Directors Meeting, via webcast

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-13555, https://twitter.com/FDICgov

Contacts: FDIC media, mediarequests@fdic.gov, 1 202 898 6993

Visit http://fdic.windrosemedia.com to view the live event.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM National Credit Union Administration meeting, via webcast

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-13534

Contacts: NCUA public affairs, pacamail@ncua.gov, 1 703 518 6330

Visit the agency’s homepage (www.ncua.gov) and access the provided webcast link

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Commodity Futures Trading Commission meeting, via conference call

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-13572, https://twitter.com/CFTC

Contacts: CFTC public affairs, 1 202 418 5080

The agenda for this meeting will be available to the public and posted on the Commission’s website at https://www.cftc.gov. Instructions for public access to the live audio feed of the Start Printed Page 37634meeting will also be posted on the Commission’s website. In the event that the time, date, or place of this meeting changes, an announcement of the change, along with the new time, date, or place of the meeting, will be posted on the Commission’s website

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Board of Directors webcast meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-01523, https://twitter.com/FDICgov

Contacts: Robert Feldman, FDIC, 1 202 898 7043

Visit http://fdic.windrosemedia.com to view the live event. Visit http://fdic.windrosemedia.com/index.php?category=FDIC+Board+Meetings after the meeting. If you need any technical assistance, please visit our Video Help page at: https://www.fdic.gov/video.html

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:30 PM Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Advisory Panel on Outreach and Education meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12653, https://twitter.com/CMSgovPress

Contacts: CMS media affairs, press@cms.hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6145

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conference on market efficiency concludes – Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conference, to discuss opportunities for increasing real-time and day-ahead market efficiency and enhancing the resilience of the bulk power system through improved software

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-03795, https://twitter.com/FERC

Contacts: FERC press, PressDL@ferc.gov, 1 202 502 8680

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM Department of Defense Board of Actuaries meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12292, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM President Trump speaks at American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting – American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting, with remarks from President Donald Trump * The board was established to provide advice and recommendations to the interagency National Council for the American Worker on ‘ways to encourage the private sector and educational institutions to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education, training, and re-training, including training through apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities’

Location: Eisenhower Executive Office Building, 1650 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12447, https://twitter.com/CommerceGov

Contacts: Department of Commerce public affairs, publicaffairs@doc.gov, 1 202 482 4883

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM Health and Human Services Department National Clinical Care Commission meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-10925, https://twitter.com/HHSgov

Contacts: HHS press, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, https://twitter.com/SpoxHHS