Associated Press Daybook-Thursday-Congress-House for Thursday, Jun. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM House Natural Resources subcommittee legislative hearing – Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee legislative hearing, on ‘H.R. 1776, Captive Primate Safety Act’, ‘H.R. 2264, Bear Protection Act of 2019’, ‘H.R. 2492, St. Mary’s Reinvestment Act’, ‘H.R. 2871, Aquifer Recharge Flexibility Act’, ‘H.R. 3937, Nathaniel ‘Nat’ Washington Power Plant’, and ‘H.R. 6761, Murder Hornet Eradication Act’ * Held via Cisco Webex and in Rm 1324, Longworth House Office Building

Weblinks: http://naturalresources.house.gov, https://twitter.com/NRDems

Contacts: Adam Sarvana, House Committee on Natural Resources, adam.sarvana@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6065

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on federal courts during coronavirus – Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet Subcommittee ‘Federal Courts During the Covid-19 Pandemic: Best Practices, Opportunities for Innovation, and Lessons for the Future’, with testimony from Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack; Senior U.S. Judge for the District of Arizona David Campbell; Berkeley Judicial Institute Executive Director Jeremy Fogel; and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press Policy Analyst Melissa Wasser

Location: Rm 2141, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://judiciary.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseJudiciary

Contacts: House Judiciary Committee, 1 202 225 3951

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM House Oversight subcommittee hearing on serving the public during a pandemic – Government Operations Subcommittee hearing on ‘Frontline Feds: Serving the Public During a Pandemic’, held via WebEx, with testimony from American Federation of Government Employees National Policy Director Jacqueline Simon; National Safety Council President and CEO Lorraine Martin; and Government Accountability Office Managing Director for Strategic Issues J. Christopher Mihm

Weblinks: http://oversight.house.gov/

Contacts: House Committee on Oversight and Reform, oversightpress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5051

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM House votes on Justice in Policing Act – House of Representatives meets for legislative business, with the agenda including consideration of ‘H.R.7120 – George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020’, as well as ‘H.R. 7259 – Patents for Humanity Program Improvement Act’, under suspension of the rules

Location: United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/

Contacts: House of Representatives Press Gallery, 1 202 225 3945

9:00 AM for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 AM for legislative business, with first vote predicted 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM, last vote predicted 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM House Dems press event ahead of vote on Justice in Policing Act – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fellow Democratic Reps. Karen Bass, Jerrold Nadler, Sheila Jackson Lee and Emanuel Cleaver, and National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil RIghts Under Law President and Executive Director Kristen Clarke hold press event ahead of the House of Representatives vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which seeks to ‘curb police brutality, end racial profiling, and eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement’

Location: House East Front Steps, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

NOTE: There is a mandatory TV pool. Contact the House Radio-TV Gallery 202-225-5214 for additional details. Please limit editorial presence to one person per outlet. Livestream will be available

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:30 AM House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy holds weekly press conference

Location: HVC Studio A, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://kevinmccarthy.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/GOPLeader

Contacts: Office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, RepublicanLeader@mail3.housecommunications.gov, 1 202 225 4000

Mandatory TV pool (C-SPAN). Cap DA 12 (available on Ray Return 1 in 2072 RHOB). Only one editorial representative per outlet. Face masks are recommended. (Access thru HVC 117.)

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on capital markets and emergency lending during coronavirus – Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets Subcommittee hearing on ‘Capital Markets and Emergency Lending in the COVID-19 Era’, with testimony from Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton * Held in a ‘hybrid’ format, with Members participating remotely via Cisco WebEx or in person in Rm 2128, Rayburn House Office Building. To ensure social distancing, access to the hearing room is limited to Members, Committee staff, and witnesses

Weblinks: http://financialservices.house.gov, https://twitter.com/FSCDems

Contacts: House Committee on Financial Services press, FSCDemsPress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 4247

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM House Ways and Means Committee hearing on coronavirus in nursing homes – Health Subcommittee remote hearing on ‘Examining the COVID-19 Nursing Home Crisis’, with testimony from family member Delia Satterwhite; Regalcare at Southport Licensed Practical Nurse Medlina Haschak; Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa Inc. Executive Director Nicole Howell; Center for Medicare Advocacy Senior Policy Attorney Toby Edelman; Harvard Medical School Professor David Grabowski; AARP Arizona State President Dana Kennedy; and Schuyler Hospital President/CEO Rebecca Gould

Weblinks: http://waysandmeans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/WaysMeansCmte

Contacts: House Committee on Ways and Means press, 1 202 225 4021

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 3:00 PM House Armed Services Committee Majority Staff background briefing on NDAA markup – House Armed Services Committee Majority Staff host background briefing ahead of the 1 July full committee markup of ‘H.R. 6395 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021’, covering topics in the Chairman’s Mark, outlining funding tables, and providing members of the press the opportunity to learn more about the provisions in the bill before the text becomes publicly available

Weblinks: http://armedservices.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HASCDemocrats

Contacts: Caleb Randall-Bodman, House Armed Services Committee, caleb.randall-bodman@mail.house.gov

The background briefing is off-camera, open to Capitol Hill credentialed media only, and will last approximately 45 minutes. NOTE: All subject matter discussed during this briefing will be under embargo until Monday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. ET, at which time the Chairman’s Mark will be publicly released. Interested media should RSVP to caleb.randall-bodman@mail.house.gov.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 3:30 PM House Dems discuss DC statehood bill ahead of tomorrow’s vote – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leads press conference ahead of tomorrow’s House of Representatives vote on the District of Columbia Statehood bill, discussing ‘the importance of DC statehood for the nation and DC’, with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Democratic Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Mayor Phil Mendelson

Location: HVC 201AB, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://norton.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/EleanorNorton

Contacts: Sharon Eliza Nichols, Office of Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Sharon.E.Nichols@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 8143

RSVP: Space is limited. Please limit editorial presence to one person per outlet. Please RSVP to Sharon.e.nichols@mail.house.gov NOTE: There is a mandatory TV pool. Contact the House Radio-TV Gallery 202-225-5214 for additional details.

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 9:00 AM House expected to vote on DC Statehood Act – House of Representatives meets for legislative business, with the agenda including consideration of ‘H.R.51, Washington, D.C. Admission Act’, alongside ‘H.J.Res. 76 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to ‘Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability’, ‘H.J.Res. 90 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, U.S. Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency relating to ‘Community Reinvestment Act Regulations’, ‘ H.R. 5332 – Protecting Your Credit Score Act of 2019’ and ‘H.R. 3094 -To designate the National Pulse Memorial located at 1912 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32806, and for other purposes’, under suspension of the rules

Location: United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/

Contacts: House of Representatives Press Gallery, 1 202 225 3945

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 9:00 AM House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing – Hearing on ‘Accountability in Crisis: GAO’s Recommendations to Improve the Federal Coronavirus Response’ * Hybrid hearing, held via WebEx and in Rm 1324, Longworth House Office Building

Weblinks: http://coronavirus.house.gov

Contacts: House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, 1 202 225 4400

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 12:00 PM POSTPONED: House Financial Services subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘Insuring Against a Pandemic’ – POSTPONED: Housing, Community Development and Insurance Subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘Insuring Against a Pandemic: Challenges and Solutions for Policyholders and Insurers’

Weblinks: http://financialservices.house.gov, https://twitter.com/FSCDems

Contacts: House Committee on Financial Services press, FSCDemsPress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 4247

Completely virtual with all Members participating remotely; livestreamed on https://financialservices.house.gov/live/