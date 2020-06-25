Associated Press Daybook-Thursday-Congress-Joint for Thursday, Jun. 25.

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Bicameral Dems discuss drunk driving provisions in infrastructure bill – Democrats Reps. Debbie Dingelll and Jan Schakowsky and Sen. Tom Udall, Mothers Against Drunk Driving National President Helen Witty and Rana Abbas Taylor discuss drunk driving provisions in the House Democrats’ infrastructure bill, the Moving Forward Act. The provisions are based on Rep. Dingell’s HALT Drunk Driving Act, and direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to commence rulemaking on advanced, passive drunk driving prevention technology

Weblinks: http://debbiedingell.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepDebDingell

Contacts: Maggie Rousseau, Rep. Debbie Dingell communications, Maggie@Mail.House.Gov

Members of the media must RSVP at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItduyprzkvGNQLoYYEw7DgdDdy9Pe0INDg or email Maggie Rousseau