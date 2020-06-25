Associated Press Daybook-Thursday-Congress-Senate for Thursday, Jun. 25.

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:30 AM CBP acting head testifies to Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee – Hearing on ‘CBP Oversight: Examining the Evolving Challenges Facing the Agency’, with testimony from Customs and Border Protection COO and Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan * Held in person and via videconference

Location: Rm 562, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://hsgac.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson

Contacts: Senate Committee on Homeland Security, 1 202 224 2627

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Senate Judiciary Committee Executive Business Meeting – Executive Business Meeting, with agenda including ‘S. 685, Inspector General Access Act of 2019’; ‘S. 3398, EARN IT Act of 2020’; and the nominations of Owen McCurdy Cypher, to be U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan; Thomas Foster, to be U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia; and Tyreece Miller, to be U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee

Location: Rm 325, Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://judiciary.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/senjudiciary

Contacts: Senate Judiciary Committee press, 1 202 224 7703

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Senate discusses beginning debate on Defense Authorization – Senate convenes and resumes consideration of the motion to proceed to ‘S. 4049, Defense Authorization’

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate, 1 202 224 3121

At 1:30pm, the Senate votes on the motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to S. 4049.

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:30 PM Senate Republican luncheon

Location: Rm 216, Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://src.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateGOP

Contacts: Senate Republican Conference , 1 202 224 2764

CBS pool fed on CAP DA 14 (set up not prior to 11:30am)