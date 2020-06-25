Associated Press Daybook-Thursday-General for Thursday, Jun. 25.

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:00 AM CSA Annual Federal Summit – CSA Annual Federal Summit * Postponed from 12 May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://cloudsecurityalliance.org/, https://twitter.com/cloudsa

Contacts: CSA, info@cloudsecurityalliance.org

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM IMF Global Financial Stability Report update published – IMF publishes an update for its Global Financial Stability Report, giving an up-to-date assessment of global financial markets

Weblinks: http://www.imf.org, https://twitter.com/IMFNews

Contacts: IMF press, media@imf.org, 1 202 623 7100

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM POSTPONED: USEA Annual Membership Meeting and Public Policy Forum – POSTPONED: USEA Annual Membership Meeting & Public Policy Forum. Includes presentation of USEA Volunteer Awards * Postponed from 28 Apr due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.usea.org, https://twitter.com/USEnergyAssn

Contacts: U.S. Energy Association, reply@usea.org, 1 202 312 1230

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM POLITICO Global Translations virtual interview with ITUC general secretary – POLITICO Global Translations virtual interview with International Trade Union Confederation General Secretary Sharan Burrow on what needs to be done about coronavirus (COVID-19) inequalities, why he supports protests against companies such as Amazon, and how she thinks the future for trades unions is working in lockstep with other movements, such as climate and anti-racism activists * Part of the ‘A World Transformed’ interview series

Weblinks: https://globaltranslation8.splashthat.com/CMS, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents, #AskPOLITICO

Contacts: POLITICO Events, politicolive@politico.com

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:30 AM Wilson Center online discussion on India-China relations – ‘From Summitry to Standoff: What’s Next for India-China Relations?’Wilson Center webinar, on whether summitry alone can guide peaceful relations and ease border tension between the world’s two most populous nations. Speakers include former Indian Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao and Stimson Center China Program Director Yun Sun

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Wilson Center media, 1 202 691 4075

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Brookings Papers on Economic Activity ‘special edition’ conference – ‘Special Edition Brookings Papers on Economic Activity 2020: COVID-19 and the Economy’ webinar, to discuss the current and future of the coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on the economy. Speakers include former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, World Bank Development Research Group Economist Tristan Reed, Stanford Graduate School of Business’ Arvind Krishnamurthy, Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Daron Acemoglu, Harvard Chan School of Public Health’s Caroline Buckee, and University of Maryland’s Sebnem Kalemli-Ozcan

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsMetro, #StateofCapRegion

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

http://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-attend-bpea-summer-2020-0

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Carnegie Endowment virtual event on Egypt and coronavirus – ‘Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Enduring Mega Challenges’ Carnegie Endowment for International Peace virtual event, with Population Council Egypt Country Director Nahla Abdel-Tawab, Project on Middle East Democracy Program Coordinator for Civil Society Partnerships Mahmoud Farouk, Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut Nonresident Fellow SHerif Mohyeldeen, and Middle East Institute Nonresident Scholar Hafsa Halawa

Weblinks: http://www.carnegieendowment.org, https://twitter.com/CarnegieEndow

Contacts: CEIP, info@CarnegieEndowment.org, 1 202 483 7600

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Atlantic Council online discussion with Mexican economy secretary – Atlantic Council hosts Mexican Secretary of the Economy Graciela Marquez Colin, who discusses the implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is affecting commercial and economic context. Other speakers include former Mexican Undersecretary of Foreign Trade Francsico de Rosenzweig, American Chamber of Commerce Monterrey, Mexico, Chapter Guillermo Malpica, and Archer Daniels Midland Mexico Frederico Gorbea

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

https://amcham.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XvQfvyamSGqEIq6xVMCV1g?timezone_id=America%2FNew_York

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:30 AM Atlantic Council online discussion on U.S.-EU digital dialogue – ‘Europe’s search for digital sovereignty and post-COVID-19 geopolitics: Building a new US-EU digital dialogue?’ Atlantic Council online discussion, on how the European Union may define technological or digital sovereignty post-coronavirus, whether Europe’s search for digital sovereignty will turn into ‘Fortress Europe’, and how this is playing out in key sectors of the digital economy. Speakers include Member of the European Parliament Axel Voss, European Commission Directorate-General for Trade Neighbouring Countries, USA, and Canada Director Rupert Schelgelmilch, Google Government Affairs and Public Policy Vice President Karan Bhatia, and AC Future Europe Initiative Nonresident Senior Fellow Kenneth Propp

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:30 AM Brookings online discussion on education in Finland and the U.S. – ‘Education and structural inequalities during COVID-19 – How do Finland and the U.S. compare?’ Brookings Institution online discussion, on the on the different decisions each nation made regarding school closures and reopening. Speakers include Finnish Education Minister Li Andersson and former Secretary of Education John King Jr.

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

http://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-education-and-structural-inequalities-covid%20

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:30 AM ‘Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility’ Washington Post Live discussion – ‘Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility’ Washington Post Live discussion, on the role and responsibility of CEOs and companies during a time of chaos and crisis, with Intel CEO Bob Swan, Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe, and The Washington Post Fashion Critic Robin Givhan

Weblinks: http://www.washingtonpost.com/, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Nancy Murphy, The Washington Post communications and events, Nancy.Murphy@washpost.com, 1 202 334 7181, 1 202 309 9590

Streaming begins at 10:30 a.m. ET wapo.st/corporatepurpose

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Aspen Institute virtual event on telemedicine – ‘Rapidly Scaling Telemedicine in a Time of Crisis’ Aspen Institute virtual event, with speakers including Speetar Health founder Dr Mohamed Aburawi, Puerto Rico Public Health Trust Director of Telemedicine Director Dr Wendy Matos, andSingularity University Faculty Chair of Medicine Daniel Kroft

Weblinks: http://www.aspeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/AspenInstitute

Contacts: Tsion Ghedamu, Aspen Institute, tsion.ghedamu@aspeninstitute.org, 1 202 258 2341

https://bit.ly/2Ye48C0

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Heritage Foundation webinar on ‘social capitalism’ – ‘Freedom or Equality: The Key to Prosperity Through Social Capitalism’ online discussion hosted by Heritage Foundation, with featured speakers including author Daniel Lacalle, HF Senior Fellow Robert Moffit and HF Research Fellow For Economic Freedom and Growth James Roberts

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/economic-and-property-rights/event/webinar-freedom-or-equality-the-key-prosperity-through-social

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Resources for the Future webinar on electricity use in the U.S. – ‘How COVID-19 Has Powered Down the U.S. Economy’ Resources for the Future zoom webinar, with University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy Assistant Professor Steve Cicala presenting his research on chances in electricity use in the U.S. over the course of the spring

Weblinks: http://www.rff.org, https://twitter.com/RFF_org

Contacts: RFF, events@rff.org, 1 202 328 5000

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Peterson Institute virtual event on coronavirus and the Financial Stability Board – ‘COVID-19, the Financial Stability Board, and the G20 Financial Reform Agenda’ Peterson Institute for International Economics virtual event, on the relevance and direction of this global framework for financial services policy created after the 2008 recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speakers include Financial Stability Board Secretary-General Dietrich Domanski and former Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics under President Barak Obama Caroline Atkinson

Weblinks: http://www.piie.com, https://twitter.com/PIIE, #PIIEFinancialStatements

Contacts: Peterson Institute for International Economics, meetings@piie.com

https://piie.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S_7n3EZ7TtuABpYmete_Jg

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM CSBA online report release on great power competition – Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments holds webinar to rollout ‘Forging the Tools of 21st Century Great Power Competition’ report, on how governmental organizations and other elements of national power can be refocused to face a set of challenges not seen since the end of the Cold War.Speakers include CSBA President and CEO Thomas Mahnken

Weblinks: http://www.csbaonline.org, https://twitter.com/CSBA_

Contacts: CSBA, info@csbaonline.org, 1 202 719 1341

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aojlm7o5T9Wy3qsWeXqTBw

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM IDC event on Christian persecution in Nigeria – ‘Christian Genocide in Nigeria’ In Defense of Christians online discussion, with former Rep. Frank Wolf, Archbishop Benjamin Kwashi, Bishop Matthew Kukah, and Rev. Jonnie Moore

Weblinks: http://www.indefenseofchristians.org, https://twitter.com/indefchristians

Contacts: Contact, sarah@indefenseofchristians.org, 1 571 344 8338

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM Stimson Center book launch for ‘Breaking Ground’ – Stimson Center hosts book launch event for ‘Breaking Ground: From Landmines to Grapevines, One Woman’s Mission to Heal the World’, with author Heidi Kuhn discussing her work founding Roots of Peace to remove landmines and support community development through planting vineyards and orchards. Other speakers include former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Kenneth Quinn and Stimson Center President and CEO Brian Finlay

Weblinks: http://www.stimson.org, https://twitter.com/StimsonCenter

Contacts: Stimson Center Communications, communications@stimson.org, 1 202 478 3437

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM Urban Institute online discussion on child welfare programs – ‘Introduction to Evaluation for Child Welfare Program Administrators’ online discussion hosted by Urban Institute, to examine common concerns from the field, such as staff burden and costs. Speakers include Urban Institute Principal Research Associate Bridgette Lery and Senior Fellow Marla McDaniel

Weblinks: http://www.urban.org, https://twitter.com/urbaninstitute

Contacts: Urban Institute, events@urban.org

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JWLQbFt8SD6hDfib1Jet5g?cm_ven=ExactTarget&cm_cat=06.25.20+-+LHP+-+Child+Wefare+Evaluation+-+1st+Send&cm_pla=All+Subscribers&cm_ite=https%3a%2f%2fzoom.us%2fwebinar%2fregister%2fWN_JWLQbFt8SD6hDfib1Jet5g&cm_ainfo=&&utm_source=urban_events&&utm_medium=email&&utm_campaign=lhp-child_welfare&&

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM Jewish Policy Center webinar on potential reactions to West Bank annexation – ‘The Application of Israeli Sovereignty’ Jewish Policy Center webinar, with lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky discussing what choices the Israeli govt could make regarding West Bank annexation and how allies and adversaries could respond

Weblinks: http://www.JewishPolicyCenter.org, https://twitter.com/thejpc

Contacts: Jewish Policy Center, info@jewishpolicycenter.org

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:30 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on sustainable aviation fuel – ‘EnergySource Innovation Stream: Sustainable aviation fuel’ Atlantic Council online discussion, on how Neste’s Renewable Jet Fuel can ‘help decarbonize air travel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in the industry up to 80 percent when compared to fossil fuels’. Speakers include Neste Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technical Manager Pratik Chandhoke

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM CSIS online discussion with ‘Unclassified’ author – ‘Unclassified: My Life Before, During, and After the CIA’ Center for Strategic and International Studies online book event, with former CIA Deputy Director Richard Kerr exploring his life experiences and the perspective he gained during his career

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Register at https://csis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YvPUsdm3T-6WlEkkpzs0Ug

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM CSIS online discussion on ‘Rethinking Global Supply Chains’ – ‘Rethinking Global Supply Chains: An Opportunity to Build Economic Security in the Americas’ Center for Strategic and International Studies Americas Program online discussion, on how coronavirus (COVID-19) has disrupted global trade and caused a ‘major rethink’ of current trading relationships, current trade patterns in the hemisphere, the likely shift of supply chains to Latin America, and the potential opportunity for intra-regional trade presented by coronavirus. Speakers include former Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Trade Anabel Gonzalez, former U.S. International Trade Commission Chairman Meredith Broadbent, and former Mexican Under Secretary of Foreign Trade Juan Carlos Baker Pineda

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Register at https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-rethinking-global-supply-chains-opportunity-build-economic-security-americas

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM New America webcast event on closing the homelearning gap – ‘Closing the Home Learning and Homework Gap: Innovative School and Community Wi-Fi Initiatives’ New America online event, on how many schools in low-income communities cannot rely on online instruction because too many students lack adequate connectivity and how school districts, Congress, and the Federal Communications Commission. Speakers include Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, Digital Promise Karen Cator, Microsoft Airband Initiative USA Director Vickie Robinson, and Council Bluffs, IA, Community School District Chief Technology Officer David Fringer

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

http://newamerica.cvent.com/d/p7qn0c/4W?_ga=2.261032718.2020448449.1592577065-81806974.1585049589

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks at NPC – National Press Club ‘Headliners’ virtual event with Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who discusses his new book ‘Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump’

Weblinks: http://press.org/, https://twitter.com/PressClubDC

Contacts: National Press Club, 1 202 662 7500

https://www.press.org/events/headliners/npc-headliners-book-event-congressman-eric-swalwell-endgame

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM Washington Post Live discussion with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – Washington Post Live hosts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who discusses issues including police brutality and racial injustice, new legislation intended to lower health care costs and expand protections in the Affordable Care Act, and her efforts to address the health and economic needs of citizens due to coronavirus (COVID-19), in conversation with Washington Post National Political Reporter Robert Costa

Weblinks: http://www.washingtonpost.com/, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Nancy Murphy, The Washington Post communications and events, Nancy.Murphy@washpost.com, 1 202 334 7181, 1 202 309 9590

Streaming will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET wapo.st/junepelosi

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM Cato Institute discussion on ‘A Fed for Next Time’ – ‘Preserving Monetary Autonomy’ Cato Institute online policy forum, part of a series on ‘A Fed for Next Time: Ideas for a Crisis-Ready Central Bank’ series, Speakers include former International Monetary Fund Central Banking and Monetary and Foreign Exchange Operations Divisions Head Peter Stella, Cato Institute Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives Director George Selgin, and University of California, Los Angeles’s Henry Ford II

Weblinks: http://www.cato.org/, https://twitter.com/CatoInstitute

Contacts: Cato Institute, events@cato.org, 1 202 789 5229

https://register.cato.org/fed-for-nest-time/begin?reg_type_id=104220

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:30 PM U.S. Chamber of Commerce National Summit on Equality of Opportunity – National Summit on Equality of Opportunity virtual event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to discuss solutions to some of the underlying challenges driving inequality of opportunity for black Americans in the areas of education, employment, entrepreneurship and the criminal justice system. Speakers include Columbia, SC, Mayor Stephen Benjamin; U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark and CEO Thomas Donohue; Howard University President Wayne Frederick; Urban One Regional Vice President Eddie Harrell Jr.; ‘CBS This Morning’ Host Gayle King; Texas 2036 President and CEO Margaret Spellings; and AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson * The event kicks off the Equality of Opportunity Initiative, through which the U.S. Chamber has partnered with nearly 500 chambers and associations across the U.S. to ‘pursue policy and private sector solutions to bridge underlying racial divides that contribute to broader, systemic inequalities in our society’

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on the Belarusian presidential elections – ‘Is Belarus’ strongman at his weakest?’ Atlantic Council online discussion, on whether President Alyaksandr Lukashenka may be facing his toughest election since he seized power in 1994 amid his govt’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the jailing of opposition candidates, and street protests against his regime. Speakers include Outriders journalist Hanna Liubakova, Digital Communications Network Vice President Franak Viacorka, and Atlantic Council Eurasia Center Senior Fellow Dr Michael Carpenter

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM AEI webinar on ‘Can employer disruption bring competition to health care?’ – ‘Can employer disruption bring competition to health care?’ American Enterprise Institute webinar, with AEI’s Joseph Antos, Mercatus Center at George Mason University’s Robert Graboyes, and Stroudwater Associates’ Stephen Hyde

Weblinks: http://www.aei.org/, https://twitter.com/AEI, #healthcaredisruption

Contacts: AEI media, mediaservices@aei.org, 1 202 862 5829

RSVP: https://www.aei.org/events/webinar-can-employer-disruption-bring-competition-to-health-care/

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM BPC discussion on supporting student borrowers – ‘Supporting Student Borrowers in the Next COVID Response Bill’ Bipartisan Policy Center discussion, on policy options to support student borrowers through coronavirus (COVID-19) and beyond. Speakers include The Texas Public Policy Foundation Senior Policy Analyst Andrew Gillen, Center for Responsible Lending Federal Advocacy Director and Senior Counsel Ashley Harrington, and Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency Senior Vice President for Public Affairs Nathan Hench

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: BPC, bipartisaninfo@bipartisanpolicy.org, 1 202 204 2400

https://bipartisanpolicy.org/event/supporting-student-borrowers-in-the-next-covid-response-bill/

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice hearing – Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice hearing, via teleconference, on ‘Faith-Based Culture’

Weblinks: http://www.justice.gov, https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept

Contacts: DoJ press, 1 202 514 2007

Please RSVP to kristina.mastropasqua@usdoj.gov for call-in information and logistics

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM GW Sigur Center book launch event for ‘The Myth of Chinese Capitalism’ – George Washington University Sigur Center for Asian Studies hosts book launch event for ‘The Myth of Chinese Capitalism’, with author Dexter Tiff Roberts discussing his look at ‘the untold story of how restrictive policies are preventing China from becoming the world’s largest economy’

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/~sigur

Contacts: Sigur Center for Asian Studies, gsigur@gwu.edu

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service public event held virtually – National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service host ‘Inspired to Serve: A Path Forward’ public event, held virtually, following the release of its final report on 25 Mar, featuring discussions with commissioners on civic education and service learning, advancing military, national, and public service, and the Selective Service System

Weblinks: http://www.inspire2serve.gov/, https://twitter.com/Inspire2ServeUS

Contacts: Cristina Flores, National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, Cristina.Flores@inspire2serve.gov, 1 703 571 3743

RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inspired-to-serve-a-path-forward-tickets-106956062462

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM Washington Center for Equitable Growth event on structural changes needed to combat inequality – ‘Vision 2020: Focusing on economic recovery and structural change’ Washington Center for Equitable Growth webinar, on ‘how current finance, banking, and labor laws and institutions exacerbate economic and racial inequality, and what we can do to set the stage for strong, stable, and broad-based economic growth now and into the future’

Weblinks: http://equitablegrowth.org/, https://twitter.com/equitablegrowth

Contacts: Erica Handloff, Washington Center for Equitable Growth communications, EHandloff@equitablegrowth.org, 1 202 545 3354

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM DOL webinar for people providing care for current and former nuclear production workers – Department of Labor webinar for medical professionals and other stakeholders who provide care for current and former workers eligible for benefits administered by the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs’ Division of Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation, with EEOICD Director Rachel Pond and Deputy Director Doug Pennington

Weblinks: http://www.dol.gov, https://twitter.com/USDOL

Contacts: Laura McGinnis, Department of Labor, mcginnis.laura@dol.gov, 1 202 693 4653

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:30 PM USCLC annual U.S. Supreme Court end-of-term media briefing – U.S. Chamber of Commerce Litigation Center (USCLC) holds annual U.S. Supreme Court end-of-term media briefing, to discuss business cases argued during the Court’s term, with Williams & Connolly Partner Lisa Blatt; Kirkland & Ellis Partner Paul Clement; and U.S. Chamber Litigation Center SVP and Chief Counsel for Appellate Litigation Daryl Joseffer

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

Credentialed members of the media are invited to attend. To register, e-mail press@uschamber.com or call 202-463-5682

Thursday, Jun. 25 3:00 PM Aspen Institute virtual event on research universities and coronavirus – ‘The Future of Higher Education: How Research Universities Are Responding to COVID-19’ Aspen Institute virtual event, with speakers including University of California President Janet Napolitano, State University of New York Chancellor Dr Kristina Johnson, and University of Miami President Dr Julio Frenk

Weblinks: http://www.aspeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/AspenInstitute

Contacts: Zoe Brown, The Aspen Institute, zoe.brown@aspeninst.org

https://aspeninstitute.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__conf_reg?id=a2A0a000009QRrpEAG&lang=en_US

Thursday, Jun. 25 4:00 PM New America webcast event on science journalism – ‘Science Journalism’s Finest Moment’ New America Future Tense Social Distancing Social, on how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has proven the important role of science journalists, and how poor science journalism can lead to dangerous misinformation. Speakers include Scientific American Editor-in-Chief Laura Helmuth and New York Times Columnist ‘Matter’ Carl Zimmer

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

https://newamerica.zoom.us/webinar/register/8815917091579/WN_cmEA2MWvTKuK2A_kzHIIPw

Thursday, Jun. 25 6:30 PM New America webcast discussion with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus – ‘What Residents Need To Know: A Chat with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus’ New America Indianapolis and The Indianapolis Recorder virtual community conversation, to discuss recent legislative and regulatory changes; the state of minority residents in Indiana; and issues related to coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

https://newamerica.zoom.us/webinar/register/7115906938244/WN_IP42MDfOTaaePGNqvnZjxg

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 25 Danaher Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.danaher.com/

Contacts: Matthew Gugino, Danaher Investor Relations, investor.relations@danaher.com, 1 202 828 0850

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 9:00 AM CSIS online discussion on illegal mining in Venezuela – ‘Illegal Mining in Venezuela: Death and Devastation’ Center for Strategic and International Studies virtual event, to discuss the CSIS / Freedom House ‘Illegal Mining in Venezuela: Death and Devastation in the Amazonas and Orinoco Regions’. Speakers include Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Cuba and Venezuela Carrie Filipetti, Freedom House Senior Program Manager for Latin America and Caribbean Alessandra Pinna, Colombian Minister of Defense Carlos Holmes Trujillo, and European External Action Service Venezuela Migration Desk Officer Santiago Robles Monsalve

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Register at https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-illegal-mining-venezuela-death-and-devastation

Friday, Jun. 26 9:30 AM Atlantic Council online discussion on Iran’s economy and coronavirus – ‘Iran’s economy under COVID-19 and sanctions: How bad is it?’ Atlantic Council online discussion, on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. secondary sanctions, including an attempted embargo on the export of Iranian oil, upon the economy and how a A growing private sector competes for capital with state-run entities, including businesses controlled by the Revolutionary Guards. Speakers include former World Bank Senior Adivsor Nadereh Chamlou, AC non-resident Senior Fellow Nohsen Tavakol, and University of California-Los Angeles’ Kevan Harris

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM CSIS webinar on ‘China: The Bubble That Never Pops’ book – ‘China: The Bubble That Never Pops’ Center for Strategic and International Studies online book talk, via Zoom webinar, with author and Bloomberg Economics Chief Economist Thomas Orlik discussing the findings of his book with CreditSpectrum Founding Principal Ann Rutledge, Rhodium Group Director Logan Wright, J.P. Morgan Chair of Global Research Joyce CHang, and IMF Asia and Pacific Department Assistant Director Helge Berger

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Register at https://csis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3Tc2REKWSH2xnhOxo9hf_Q

Friday, Jun. 26 11:30 AM CGD online discussion on labor mobility partnerships – ‘Workers on the Move: Addressing Global Workforce Challenges Through Labor Mobility Partnerships’ online discussion hosted by Center for Global Development, to examine the constraints to coordinated action on labor mobility. Featured speakers include Labor Mobility Partnerships Co-founders Lant Pritchett and Rebekah Smith, PorCausa Head of Research Gonzalo Fanjul, Canadian Independent Senator Ratna Omidvar and Fragomen Global Government Strategies and Compliance Partner Julia Onslow-Cole

Weblinks: http://www.cgdev.org/, https://twitter.com/CGDev

Contacts: Center for Global Development, events@cgdev.org

https://www.cgdev.org/event/workers-move-addressing-global-workforce-challenges-through-labor-mobility-partnerships

Friday, Jun. 26 12:00 PM ‘Coronavirus: Helping First Responders’ Washington Post Live discussion – ‘Coronavirus: Helping First Responders’ Washington Post Live discussion, with Thrive Global founder and CEO Arianna Huffington, Harvard School of Public Health Dean Michelle Williams and CAA Foundation Executive Director Natalie Tran highlighting first responders suffering from ‘burnout, exhaustion and mental stress’ in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), and the ‘disproportionate effect of coronavirus on minority populations and the overall impact of racism on public health’

Weblinks: http://www.washingtonpost.com/, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Nancy Murphy, The Washington Post communications and events, Nancy.Murphy@washpost.com, 1 202 334 7181, 1 202 309 9590

Streaming begins at 12:00 p.m. ET wapo.st/helpingfirstresponders

Friday, Jun. 26 12:00 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on global supply chains post-coronavirus – ‘The future of global supply chains post COVID-19’ Atlantic Council online discussion, on the ‘looming uncertainty’ of how existing supply chains will be disrupted and the companies that developed supply chain ecosystems over decades. Speakers include MacroPolo Director Damien Ma and Senior Research Associate Neil Thomas and AC Asia Security Initiative Director Miyeon Oh

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Friday, Jun. 26 12:00 PM Heritage Foundation webinar on future of the meat supply – ‘The Meat Supply During the Pandemic and Beyond’ Heritage Foundation online discussion, on the nature of the meat processing industry and the regulatory barriers imposed by federal meat inspection requirements that ‘make it more difficult to sell meat’. Speakers include Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund Board member Baylen Linnekin and Purdue University’s Jayson Lusk

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/agriculture/event/webinar-the-meat-supply-during-the-pandemic-and-beyond

Friday, Jun. 26 12:30 PM IMF Regional Economic Outlook Update for Latin America and the Caribbean – IMF Regional Economic Outlook Update for Latin America and the Caribbean press conference with IMF Western Hemisphere Department Director Alejandro Werner

Weblinks: http://www.imf.org, https://twitter.com/IMFNews

Contacts: IMF press, media@imf.org, 1 202 623 7100

Friday, Jun. 26 Faith & Freedom Coalition conference – Faith & Freedom Coalition ‘Road to Majority’ Annual Conference

Weblinks: https://www.ffcoalition.com, https://twitter.com/FaithandFreedom

Contacts: Lance Lemmonds, Faith & Freedom Coalition, Lance@ffcoalition.com, 1 770 622 1501

Saturday, Jun. 27 – Monday, Jun. 29 Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders

Location: 1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.scitechleaders.com/

Contacts: Jillian Katz, The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, jilliankatz@scitechleaders.com, 1 202-599-8442 x 706; Admissions, admissions@scitechleaders.com, 1 617 307 7425;