Associated Press Daybook-Thursday-White House for Thursday, Jun. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

—————————————-

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM First Couple’s daily schedule – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House South Portico en route to the Korean War Veterans Memorial (11:00 AM EDT, in-town travel pool), arriving at 11:05 AM EDT (in-town travel pool), where they participate in a Wreath Laying Ceremony (11:10 AM EDT, in-town travel pool). Afterwards, President Trump departs en route to Joint Base Andrews (11:35 AM EDT, in-town travel pool), arriving at 12:00 PM EDT (in-town travel pool), before departing en route to Green Bay, WI (12:10 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool). He arrives at Austin Straubel International Airport (1:00 PM CDT, pre-credentialed media) and then participates in a Town Hall with FOX News’ Sean Hannity (1:30 PM CDT, closed press). Afterwards, he departs en route to Marinette, WI (2:50 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Menominee Regional Airport Landing Zone at 3:20 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Fincantieri Marinette Marine (3:30 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM First Couple’s daily schedule continued – President Donald Trump in Wisconsin: arrives at Fincantieri Marinette Marine at 3:35 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool), where he participates in a tour (3:40 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool) and delivers remarks (4:00 PM CDT, pre-credentialed media). He then departs en route to Menominee Regional Airport Landing Zone (4:30 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at 4:35 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Green Bay, WI (4:45 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Austin Straubel International Airport at (5:15 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool). He departs en route to Washington, DC (5:25 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving back at JBA at 8:10 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to the White House (8:20 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving back at the South Lawn at 8:30 PM EDT (in-house pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:10 AM First Couple participate in wreath laying ceremony – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial

Location: Korean War Veterans Memorial, 900 Ohio Dr SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

In-town travel pool

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 3:40 PM President Trump visits shipbuilding facility in Wisconsin – President Donald Trump tours (3:40 PM CDT) and delivers remarks (4:00 PM CDT) at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a shipbuilding facility in Wisconsin

Location: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, 1600 Ely St, Marinette, WI

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Register for credentials by emailing Eric Dent at eric.dent@us.fincantieri.com by 8:00 PM CDT, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Please provide your full name, driver license number, network affiliation, crew position, phone number and email. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are limited and non-transferable. **For all on site and additional logistical questions, please direct them to Eric Dent at eric.dent@us.fincantieri.com.** AF1 arrives at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, 2077 Airport Drive, Green Bay (1:00 PM CDT). Please register for credentials at https://events.whitehouse.gov/form/EventInterest?rid=GQJ4HXWPK6 by 10:00 PM CDT, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are non-transferable * For all on-site and additional logistical questions, please direct them to Rob Burgess at Robert.K.Burgess@who.eop.gov

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 PM President Trump participates in town hall on FOX News’ ‘Hannity’ – ‘Hannity’, including a pre-recorded town hall with President Donald Trump, who discusses the latest on police reform and the 2020 election with FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity * Originates from the Jet Air facility at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, Green Bay, WI

Weblinks: http://www.foxnews.com/, https://twitter.com/FoxNews

Contacts: Carly Shanahan, Fox News, carly.shanahan@foxnews.com, 1 212 301 3851

Recorded at 1:30 PM CDT

—————————————-

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:30 PM Vice President Pence visits Ohio – Vice President Mike Pence visits Ohio, where he participates in the reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck, accompanied by Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, and delivers remarks following the reveal, Lordstown Motors Corp, 2601 Ellsworth Bailey Rd SW, Warren, OH (12:30 PM EDT), then participates in an event with law enforcement and community leaders

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

AF2 arrives at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Bldg 407, 3976 King-Graves Rd, Vienna (11:15 AM EDT, media call time 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM EDT). Media RSVP: Media must RSVP to pressrsvp@ovp.eop.gov by 5:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, June 24th. At the airport, you will be required to present your press credentials. For all on site and additional logistical questions regarding the Air Force Two arrival at Youngstown, OH, please contact Julie Roberts at (202) 881-9767 * For remarks at Lordstown Motors: 7:00 AM EDT – 7:30 AM EDT, Media call time and pre-set for video cameras, and tripods.; 7:30 AM – 10:00 AM EDT, access closed to press; 10:00 AM – 11:15 AM EDT, Media reentrance and media call time for print reporters and still photographers. Media wishing to cover the Vice President’s remarks the Reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck, please contact Ryan Hallett at ryan@ottoandfriends.com or (917) 628-9610 * The Vice President’s event with law enforcement and community leaders is POOL PRESS

—————————————-

———- FIRST LADY’S SCHEDULE ———-

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM First Couple’s daily schedule – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House South Portico en route to the Korean War Veterans Memorial (11:00 AM EDT, in-town travel pool), arriving at 11:05 AM EDT (in-town travel pool), where they participate in a Wreath Laying Ceremony (11:10 AM EDT, in-town travel pool). Afterwards, President Trump departs en route to Joint Base Andrews (11:35 AM EDT, in-town travel pool), arriving at 12:00 PM EDT (in-town travel pool), before departing en route to Green Bay, WI (12:10 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool). He arrives at Austin Straubel International Airport (1:00 PM CDT, pre-credentialed media) and then participates in a Town Hall with FOX News’ Sean Hannity (1:30 PM CDT, closed press). Afterwards, he departs en route to Marinette, WI (2:50 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Menominee Regional Airport Landing Zone at 3:20 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Fincantieri Marinette Marine (3:30 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM First Couple’s daily schedule continued – President Donald Trump in Wisconsin: arrives at Fincantieri Marinette Marine at 3:35 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool), where he participates in a tour (3:40 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool) and delivers remarks (4:00 PM CDT, pre-credentialed media). He then departs en route to Menominee Regional Airport Landing Zone (4:30 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at 4:35 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Green Bay, WI (4:45 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Austin Straubel International Airport at (5:15 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool). He departs en route to Washington, DC (5:25 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving back at JBA at 8:10 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to the White House (8:20 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving back at the South Lawn at 8:30 PM EDT (in-house pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:10 AM First Couple participate in wreath laying ceremony – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial

Location: Korean War Veterans Memorial, 900 Ohio Dr SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

In-town travel pool

—————————————-

———- STATE DEPARTMENT ———-

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Secretary of State Pompeo speaks at GMF Brussels Forum virutal event – German Marshall of the U.S. event, part of the 2020 Brussels Forum, with Secretary of State Pompeo Mike Pompeo in discussion with Wall Street Journal Germany Correspondent Bojan Panceveski on how the U.S. and Europe can address challenges posed by China, and addresses a range of priority foreign policy issues

Weblinks: https://brusselsforum.org, https://twitter.com/gmfus

Contacts: GMFUS communications, GMFPress@gmfus.org

—————————————-

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM Advance Report on Durable Goods – Advance Report on Durable Goods – Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories and Orders

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM Advance Economic Indicators Report – Advance Economic Indicators Report – Advance U.S. International Trade in Goods, Advance Monthly Wholesale Inventories and Advance Monthly Retail Inventories

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM Revised Corporate Profits

Weblinks: http://www.bea.gov, https://twitter.com/BEA_News

Contacts: Jeannine Aversa, BEA press, Jeannine.Aversa@bea.gov, 1 301 278 9003

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report – Initial Claims

Weblinks: http://www.dol.gov, https://twitter.com/USDOL

Contacts: Employment & Training Administration press office, 1 202 693 4676

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM U.S. Weekly Export Sales – U.S. Weekly Export Sales Report, including Weekly Corn Export Sales, Weekly Soybeans Export Sales, and Weekly Wheat Export Sales

Weblinks: http://www.fas.usda.gov, https://twitter.com/USDAForeignAg

Contacts: U.S. Export Sales, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, esr@fas.usda.gov, 1 202 720 9209

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Primary Mortgage Market Survey

Weblinks: http://www.freddiemac.com, https://twitter.com/FreddieMac

Contacts: Lisa Gagnon, Freddie Mac Press, corprel@FreddieMac.com, 1 703 903 3385

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:30 AM EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

Weblinks: http://www.eia.doe.gov, https://twitter.com/EIAgov

Contacts: EIA Office of Communications, InfoCtr@eia.gov, 1 202 586 8800

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 4:30 PM Foreign Central Bank Holdings

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve press, 1 202 452 2955

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 4:30 PM Money Stock Measures

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve press, 1 202 452 2955

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 4:30 PM Federal Discount Window Borrowings

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve press, 1 202 452 2955

—————————————-

———- COURTS ———-

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM U.S. Supreme Court may announce opinions

Weblinks: http://www.supremecourt.gov

Contacts: U.S. Supreme Court, 1 202 479 3211

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 U.S. Supreme Court meets in private conference to discuss cases and vote on petitions for review

Weblinks: http://www.supremecourt.gov

Contacts: U.S. Supreme Court, 1 202 479 3211

—————————————-

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM President Trump speaks at American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting – American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting, with remarks from President Donald Trump * The board was established to provide advice and recommendations to the interagency National Council for the American Worker on ‘ways to encourage the private sector and educational institutions to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education, training, and re-training, including training through apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities’

Location: Eisenhower Executive Office Building, 1650 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12447, https://twitter.com/CommerceGov

Contacts: Department of Commerce public affairs, publicaffairs@doc.gov, 1 202 482 4883

—————————————-

———- STATE DEPARTMENT ———-

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM State Department holds Facebook Live Pride celebration – Diplomat in Residence for the Northwest Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhmand and glifaa Board of Directors hold a Facebook live event to discuss the work and life of LGBT members of the Foreign Service

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: State Department Office of Press Relations, 1 202 647 2492

https://www.facebook.com/dirnwest/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

—————————————-

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Friday, Jun. 26 8:30 AM Personal Income and Outlays

Weblinks: http://www.bea.gov, https://twitter.com/BEA_News

Contacts: Jeannine Aversa, BEA press, Jeannine.Aversa@bea.gov, 1 301 278 9003