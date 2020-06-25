Drive-in concert series to take place in Rochester this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A seven-week series of "drive-in" style concerts will take place in Rochester this summer.

Riverside Concerts announced that the free series will include concerts on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., from July 15 through August 26. The concerts are scheduled to take place in the parking lot of the 125 Live community center, Riverside Concerts said.

It's designed to be a drive-in musical experience you can watch right from your car, while tuning in to an FM broadcast frequency.

Attendees must RSVP in advance one week before the event by calling the Riverside Concerts office at 507-328-2200.

Riverside Concerts said reservation confirmation emails must be displayed on the front dash to gain access to the show. Shows will be about an hour long. Bathroom facilities will not be provided.

Riverside Concerts said the lineup was selected due to the department's ongoing commitment to support local artists.

Here's the full schedule:

July 15 - Karate Chop, Silence (Reservations available 7/9)

July 22 - Under the Pavilion (Reservations available 7/16)

July 29 - Good Morning Bedlam (Reservations available 7/23)

August 5 - Debbie Anthony (Reservations available 7/30)

August 12 - General B & the Wiz (Reservations available 8/6)

August 19 - Hair of the Dog (Reservations available 8/13)

August 26 - Dead Horses (Reservations available 8/20)