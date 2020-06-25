Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Suspended West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has apologized after a player alleged he made a series of insensitive remarks. Koenning was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account. On Wednesday, Koenning said he never intended his words or actions to be insensitive. Martin said the latest incident happened Monday, when Koenning shared a conversation he had with his son about protests over racial injustice. Martin, who is Black, also said Koenning has talked about politics, including that President Donald Trump should build a border wall to keep Hispanics out of the country.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State athletics has added a diversity council. The move comes soon after football coach Mike Gundy’s decision to wear a T-shirt promoting a right-wing news network upset All-America running back Chuba Hubbard and several teammates. Hubbard, who is Black, chose to remain after Gundy apologized.

UNDATED (AP) — College baseball players who had their seasons end abruptly in March are finding it challenging to stay sharp. That’s largely because the coronavirus pandemic has forced most summer leagues to shut down. That leaves the players to their own devices to get in workouts and do baseball drills. Even if they do play summer ball, the season will be short. Clemson coach Monte Lee says he’s worried about players being overzealous when they return to campus for fall practices. Lee said he plans to have his players ramp up slowly because their routines have been disrupted.