Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the generation of Americans not yet old enough to drive, the demographic future has arrived. New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday show that for the first time nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019. At the same time, the number of non-Hispanic whites in the U.S. has gotten smaller in the past decade as deaths surpassed births in this aging demographic. In 2019, a little under 40% of the total U.S. population was either nonwhite or Hispanic. Non-Hispanic whites are expected to be a minority of the U.S. population in about 25 years.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that without massive financial support Yemen will “fall off the cliff.” Mark Lowcock told a closed Security Council meeting on Wednesday that at a minimum, many more people will starve to death, succumb to COVID-19, die of cholera and watch their children die because they haven’t been immunized for killer diseases. He said COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Yemen and about 25% of the country’s confirmed cases have died _ five times the global average. Lowcock said the coronavirus and the country’s economic crisis are adding to Yemen’s misery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are scheduled to approve new rules that would force automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans in the state. It’s a first-of-its-kind rule aimed at helping the nation’s most populous state clean up its worst-in-the-nation air quality. The rules would require a certain percentage of work truck sales each year to be zero emission vehicles. Board chair Mary Nichols said it will be transformational for the state. The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association opposes the rule, arguing the change will not work without requiring companies to buy more electric trucks.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Three staff members of a Michigan youth center have been charged in the death of a Black teenager who died while being restrained after throwing a sandwich. Cornelius Fredericks died May 1, two days after he lost consciousness while being restrained by staff at Lakeside Academy. Dr. Ted Brown, who performed the autopsy, said Wednesday that Fredericks had been restrained on the ground by several people, resulting in asphyxia. Michael Mosley of Battle Creek, Zachary Solis of Lansing and Heather McLogan of Kalamazoo are charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in the teen’s death.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A power blackout has hit several large cities near Colombia’s Caribbean coast that are experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases, raising worries about operations at hospitals treating COVID-19 cases. The mayor of the popular tourist destination of Cartagena warned residents in a video posted online after Wednesday’s power failure that water service could soon be cut off and urged people to collect water as quickly as possible. Electrical provider XM said in a statement only that “an event” at 2:27 p.m. had knocked out power for several areas. It gave no other details. Cities including Cartagena and Barranquilla have seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, sparking concern for patients in hospitals.