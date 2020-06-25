Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — College baseball players who had their seasons end abruptly in March are finding it challenging to stay sharp. That’s largely because the coronavirus pandemic has forced most summer leagues to shut down. That leaves the players to their own devices to get in workouts and do baseball drills. Even if they do play summer ball, the season will be short. Clemson coach Monte Lee says he’s worried about players being overzealous when they return to campus for fall practices. Lee said he plans to have his players ramp up slowly because their routines have been disrupted.