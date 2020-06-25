Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — College baseball players who had their seasons end abruptly in March are finding it challenging to stay sharp. That’s largely because the coronavirus pandemic has forced most summer leagues to shut down. That leaves the players to their own devices to get in workouts and do baseball drills. Even if they do play summer ball, the season will be short. Clemson coach Monte Lee says he’s worried about players being overzealous when they return to campus for fall practices. Lee said he plans to have his players ramp up slowly because their routines have been disrupted.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Tennessee Lady Vols will host UConn on Jan. 21 in the second game of the Revival Series between the college basketball rivals. Naismith officials announced the date of the second game Tuesday. UConn won the first game 60-45 in Hartford, Connecticut, last January. The programs with the most national championships met regularly between 1995 and 2007. But UConn and Tennessee had not met until this Revival Series was arranged. UConn leads the all-time series 14-9 with the Lady Vols winning three of the past four.