MISSING: St. Paul police seek public’s help finding 7-month-old, believed to be with father

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 7-month-old.

Chanelle Jaliyah Jones is believed to be with her father, Jamal Lamarr Jones, 21, who assaulted the Chanelle's mother before taking the child, authorities said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is unknown in what direction he traveled or what method of travel was used.

Anyone with information on Chanelle and Jamal Jones' whereabouts is asking to contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.