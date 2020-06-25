New report shows 1 in 8 Minnesotans could be food insecure in the coming months

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A new report presented by McKinsey & Co, collected for Second Harvest Heartland shows that one in eight Minnesotans will be food insecure by August.

The total number of people is expected to surpass 700,000 people, adding an additional 275,000 to the total which includes 112,000 kids.

To meet the demand, the data says that 62 million meals will be needed between July and December, up from 37 million one year ago in the same time frame.

Food banks and shelves across the states are expecting a 65% increase in demand in the coming months.

Channel One Food Bank in Rochester says that there are a few key factors at play..

Director of Development and Communications Jessica Sund says, "Things leading up to that are the CARES Act stimulus running out in July and the amount of job insecurity that is floating around."

While the food bank is still able to provide meals for those in need, patrons now get pre-selected and boxed meals instead of being able to pick from a variety of options. Channel One has handed out over 35,000 of these boxes since the pandemic began.

"When you take into consideration those boxes that we distributed, it was about three times our whole amount than we would distribute in a month," says Sund.

The Salvation Army is also seeing steady demand from patrons throughout the pandemic.

"Normally on any given day we can serve 70 up to 150 individual people and that same numbed of people have been coming through," says Director of Community Engagement Rebecca Snapp. "What's different is they're just getting a box to go rather than sitting here and eating together."

However, with the news of the impending surge, food banks and shelves are preparing.

"We just wanted to make sure we were prepared if it came to a situation like this where there was such an increase in need," says Snapp. "We didn't want to be caught unaware as where there were people who needed our help that we couldn't supply that help to."

For some, this will be their first time needing food assistance, which charity workers say is nothing to be ashamed of.

"Think of it, you know, no one is afraid or embarrassed to use their health insurance," says Sund. "Think of us as your food insurance like if you need it, you use it and we are there for you."

The Salvation Army serves meals every day and also has a bread bins free for the taking. Channel One says donation of just $1 can provide four meals for those in need.

To see the full McKinsey & Co. report, click here.