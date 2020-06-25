NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions for a year

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Aug. 6 exhibition game in Canton, Ohio, between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is the first on-field event the league has canceled during the pandemic. It will now be played on Aug. 5, 2021. Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021. The 2021 inductees will go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes shot a career-low 60 to take the early lead at the Travelers Championship. The 29-year-old Canadian flirted with 59 today as the PGA Tour tried to switch its focus back to golf amid growing concerns about the coronavirus. TPC River Highlands is no stranger to low scores — Jim Furyk (FYOOR’-ihk) shot a tour-record 58 there four years ago. Hughes was bogey-free and made a 30-foot putt on his second-to-last hole to get to 10 under. But he left his 40-foot birdie try short on the last hole. It was good enough for a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy among the early starters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs says the rescheduled Kentucky Derby and Oaks will run this fall with spectators under strict guidelines to limit crowd density for the race that annually attracts more than 150,000. The 146th running of the Oaks for fillies and the Derby were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will be encouraged to wear masks at all times unless seated and to practice social distancing. Access will be limited throughout the track.

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Motor Speedway will allow fans in the grandstands and suites for the Aug. 2 NASCAR Cup Series race. Fans will be subject to social distancing requirements and additional health and safety protocols. The race was originally scheduled for July 19 and was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GENEVA (AP) — Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The island neighbors beat out Colombia 22-13 in a vote by the FIFA (FEE’-fuh) Council. The expanded tournament will have 32 teams, eight more than the 2019 edition in France. It is expected to open in July 2023. The winning bid proposed 12 cities, with seven in Australia and five in New Zealand. It includes the main stadium used for the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Both Australia, the No. 7-ranked team in women’s soccer, and No. 23 New Zealand will qualify automatically for the tournament.