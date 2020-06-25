Podcast aims to keep spotlight on Jodi Husientruit disappearance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Jodi Husientruit: it's a name southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa know all too well. The morning Mason City news anchor vanished on her way to work - never to be seen again.

Where is Jodi? It's a questions that's stumped law enforcement for nearly 25 years. Since her disappearance, law enforcement, private yes and independent investigators have researched and dug into that question -- with a number of suspects surfacing over the years.

"Hopefully we're not seeing a 30th anniversary come up," FindJodi podcaster and investigator Scott Fuller said. "Hopefully one day we can get a resolution for Jodi and for all of us, friends and family who still miss her and care about her very much."

Jodi may be gone, but her story is still very much alive. While investigators have yet to make any arrests or significant breaks, FindJodi.com continues to hold out hope that justice will be served.

"It's like there is a puzzle on my dining room table that is just going to be there for the rest of my life unless we find where the pieces are," Fuller said.

Since 2003 the FindJodi.com team has worked to keep Jodi's case in the spotlight, hoping a new puzzle piece comes forward.

"Someone could have something on the case and not even have heard of Jodi necessarily," Fuller said.

Scott Fuller joined the FindJodi.com to help create FindJodi podcast after creating his own podcast surrounding the case about three years earlier.

He says keeping Jodi's case alive is the only hope they have in solving it.

"If Jodi's case isn't out there, then the chances of it being solved by a tip or resolution is less, that's our mission. It's frustrating mission at times, because you wonder if it will ever be solved," Fuller added.

Frustrating, yet the team carries on. Most recently with a podcast.

"We're hoping by instilling this new way -- or new for finding Jodi anyway -- you never know, maybe someone will come forward with a piece of information," Fuller said. "It's not going to hurt to try."

Fuller says that cases like Jacob Wetterling's -- which was solved after nearly 27 years -- brings him hope.

"We still think someone has new information that will lead to an end or resolution in this case," Fuller said. "It could be someone's niece, someone's cousin who finds something in an attic -- we don't know at this point."

The third episode of FindJodi airs on Saturday and included a round table discussion with FindJodi.com investigators.

Saturday marks 25 years since Jodi's disappearance.