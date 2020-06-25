Rockies Blackmon infected…Ailing Mariners…Rangers signed

DENVER (AP) — All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies has become the first Major League Baseball player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. A person familiar with Blackmon’s situation confirms the test result to The Associated Press. The Denver Post first reported Blackmon’s condition on Tuesday. Blackmon is a four-time All-Star. He turns 34 on July 1, the day players are set to begin reporting for the resumption of spring training.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto says a few players have tested positive for COVID-19. Dipoto declined to specify the number of players or if they are part of Seattle’s 40-man roster. Dipoto says the players are asymptomatic, “they feel great, but are aware that they’re positive.”

UNDATED (AP) — Suspended West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has apologized after a player alleged he made a series of insensitive remarks. Koenning was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account. On Wednesday, Koenning said he never intended his words or actions to be insensitive. Martin said the latest incident happened Monday, when Koenning shared a conversation he had with his son about protests over racial injustice. Martin, who is Black, also said Koenning has talked about politics, including that President Donald Trump should build a border wall to keep Hispanics out of the country.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State athletics has added a diversity council. The move comes soon after football coach Mike Gundy’s decision to wear a T-shirt promoting a right-wing news network upset All-America running back Chuba Hubbard and several teammates. Hubbard, who is Black, chose to remain after Gundy apologized.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed all five of their picks from baseball’s condensed draft after completing deals with their third- and fifth-round selections. The teams announced that it had finalized contracts with right-hander Tekoah Roby and shortstop Thomas Saggese two weeks after the draft. The Rangers signed their other three draft picks last week. Roby was picked 86th overall after he was a prep star at Pine Forest High in Pensacola, Florida. Saggese was chosen in the fifth round from Carlsbad High School in California.