Strong storms possible Friday

As a cold front makes its way through tomorrow morning, it brings with it the chance for strong storms. We still have a low risk for severe weather with higher chances staying further south through Des Moines, Waterloo, and southern Wisconsin.

Two potential rounds of storms and showers are possible tomorrow, making it a tricky forecast. The intensity of the first round will greatly impact the strength of the second. So let's break it down:

Friday Morning:

Showers are expected to begin in the early morning, lingering through the lunch hour. Some brief, heavy downpours are possible as well as a few rumbles of thunder. No severe threat is expected in the morning.

Morning showers will decrease our chance of severe weather during the afternoon and evening. They will help keep the atmosphere stable: removing some energy and decreasing temperatures. However, if the morning showers are light and sparse then we could see a few more strong storms pop up during the evening.

Friday Afternoon/Evening:

The second round is looking pretty isolated, with most of the activity staying to the south of I-90 and stronger/severe storms staying even farther south. A few strong storms are possible through Mason City and Decorah between 3-9 p.m, but mostly small, brief cells are expected.

If any severe storms do make their way through the main threats will be strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and small hail. Areas that see stronger storms could see rainfall totals up to an inch, but most of the area will pick up between a quarter and a half-inch by Friday night.

Things will quiet down Friday night making way for a beautiful weekend! We'll be feeling very summer-like: highs in the mid-80s and dew points making things feel a bit sticky. A great weekend for some time out on the lake!