The Nation’s Weather for Friday, June 26, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Severe thunderstorms erupting in the western Great Lakes and
Midwest will bring flash flooding, large hail and damaging
wind gusts tomorrow. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are
likely in the Tennessee Valley and in South Texas. Farther
west, thunderstorms will also be found in the Colorado
Rockies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm will rumble across
parts of the Southeast, but most areas are forecast to be
dry. Much of the rest of the nation will be dry as well.
Florida is expected to remain very hot. Parts of Kansas
should also be very warm. The central valleys of California
and the Desert Southwest will continue to experience
temperatures over the century mark. Along much of the Gulf
coast, a large plume of Saharan dust will bring hazy skies
and poor air quality.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 108 at Needles, CA
National Low Thursday 33 at Angel Fire, NM
