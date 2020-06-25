The Nation’s Weather for Friday, June 26, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Severe thunderstorms erupting in the western Great Lakes and

Midwest will bring flash flooding, large hail and damaging

wind gusts tomorrow. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are

likely in the Tennessee Valley and in South Texas. Farther

west, thunderstorms will also be found in the Colorado

Rockies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm will rumble across

parts of the Southeast, but most areas are forecast to be

dry. Much of the rest of the nation will be dry as well.

Florida is expected to remain very hot. Parts of Kansas

should also be very warm. The central valleys of California

and the Desert Southwest will continue to experience

temperatures over the century mark. Along much of the Gulf

coast, a large plume of Saharan dust will bring hazy skies

and poor air quality.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 108 at Needles, CA

National Low Thursday 33 at Angel Fire, NM

