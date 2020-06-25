Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-TRUMP-RUSHMORE

‘Faces of the conquerors’: Trump trip to Rushmore draws fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s plans to kick off Independence Day with a showy display at Mount Rushmore are drawing sharp criticism from Native Americans who view the monument as a desecration of land violently stolen from them. Several groups led by Native American activists are planning protests for Trump’s July 3 visit, part of his “comeback” campaign for a nation reeling from sickness, unemployment and social unrest. But it comes amid a national reckoning over racism and a reconsideration of the symbolism of monuments around the globe. Many Native Americans activists say the Rushmore memorial is as reprehensible as the many Confederate monuments being toppled around the nation.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin governor activates National Guard after violence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s governor has activated the National Guard to protect state properties after a night of violence that included the toppling of two statues outside the state Capitol and an attack on a state senator. Protesters also threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building and attempted to break into the Capitol, only to be repelled by pepper spray from police stationed inside. The violence broke out Tuesday night as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.

BC-US-CENSUS-POPULATION CHANGE

Census shows white decline, nonwhite majority among youngest

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the generation of Americans not yet old enough to drive, the demographic future has arrived. New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday show that for the first time nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019. At the same time, the number of non-Hispanic whites in the U.S. has gotten smaller in the past decade as deaths surpassed births in this aging demographic. In 2019, a little under 40% of the total U.S. population was either nonwhite or Hispanic. Non-Hispanic whites are expected to be a minority of the U.S. population in about 25 years.

AP-AS-AUSTRALIA-QANTAS-CUTS

Australia’s Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s largest airline plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as it tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas has announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. It will ground 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retire its six remaining Boeing 747 planes. Chief Executive Alan Joyce says the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it wants to help the axed workers find new jobs.

AP-US-OBIT-HARRY-BRITT

Harry Britt, who succeeded San Francisco’s Harvey Milk, dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Harry Britt, who replaced assassinated San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk and over 14 years fought for progressive and gay rights measures, has died. He was 82. The San Francisco Chronicle says Britt died Wednesday. Britt was appointed in 1979 after Milk, who was California’s first openly gay elected official, and Mayor George Moscone were killed by ex-Supervisor Dan White. The Chronicle says Britt, who was also gay, championed the nation’s first comprehensive domestic partners legislation and fought for expanding rent control, limiting growth and increasing civilian oversight of police. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein appointed Britt when she was mayor and calls him “a powerful advocate for the gay community.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA

Asia Today: 19 new cases in China amid mass testing

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported 19 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus amid mass testing in Beijing, where a recent outbreak appears to have been brought under control. Of the new cases, 13 were reported in Beijing and one in the neighboring province of Hebei. Five others were brought by Chinese travelers from overseas. No new deaths were reported. Case numbers both nationally and in Beijing were up by single digits from Wednesday but there was no sign of any further spread. South Korea has reported 28 additional cases of the coronavirus, as it struggles to suppress a resurgence of the virus. Australian health workers plan to go door-to-door to test more than 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hot spot in suburban Melbourne.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Businesses sue Seattle over ‘occupied’ protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — A collection of Seattle businesses, property owners and residents is suing the city over its tolerance of an “occupied” protest zone, saying officials have been complicit in depriving them of their rights to their property. The plaintiffs _ including a tattoo parlor and auto repair shop _ emphasized in the lawsuit filed Wednesday that they were not trying to undermine the anti-police-brutality or Black Lives Matter messaging of the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.” The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court. The Seattle City Attorney’s Office said it had not yet seen the lawsuit and would review it.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-DISNEYLAND

Disney delays Southern California theme park reopenings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney is postponing the mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks until it receives guidelines from the state. The company announced Wednesday an indefinite postponement for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. Disney hoped to reopen them on July 17 after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus. But Disney needs state approval and says California won’t be issuing guidelines until after July 4. Disney also says it’s still negotiating agreements with employee unions, some of which have raised safety concerns about the reopenings. The company indicates it still plans to reopen Florida’s Disney World on July 11.

COLOMBIA-POWER OUTAGE

Power outages reported along Colombia’s Caribbean coast

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A power blackout has hit several large cities near Colombia’s Caribbean coast that are experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases, raising worries about operations at hospitals treating COVID-19 cases. The mayor of the popular tourist destination of Cartagena warned residents in a video posted online after Wednesday’s power failure that water service could soon be cut off and urged people to collect water as quickly as possible. Electrical provider XM said in a statement only that “an event” at 2:27 p.m. had knocked out power for several areas. It gave no other details. Cities including Cartagena and Barranquilla have seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, sparking concern for patients in hospitals.

AP-US-WIKILEAKS-ASSANGE

WikiLeaks founder Assange faces new indictment in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Justice Department indictment says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sought to recruit hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia to provide his anti-secrecy website with classified information. It also says he conspired with members of hacking organizations to obtain government secrets. Wednesday’s superseding indictment does not contain additional charges beyond the 18 counts the department unsealed last year. Assange was arrested last year after being evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and is at the center of an ongoing extradition tussle over whether he should be sent to the United States.