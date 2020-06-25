Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONGRESS

House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a far-reaching policing overhaul from Democrats. It was a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as they sought to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans. But Congress is divided and chances for it becoming law are dim. A Senate Republican effort collapsed this week. President Donald Trump’s administration says he will veto the Democratic bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered with lawmakers on the Capitol steps to challenge Congress to not let the deaths be in vain. It’s exactly one month since Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a global reckoning over police tactics and racial injustice.

INVESTIGATION UNREST-MILWAUKEE

Police: Missing girls were never at Milwaukee home set afire

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say two missing teenage girls were never at a Milwaukee house that was set on fire during unrest that saw three people shot and 10 police officers and a firefighter injured as a large unruly crowd gathered at the scene of the investigation. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd Tuesday night as tensions rose and rumors spread online about the girls, ages 13 and 15. Police said during interviews the girls denied ever being at the house or knowing anyone who lived there, and there was no evidence human trafficking occurred at the house. Both girls have been found and are with their families. Police say two 14-year-old children and a 24-year-old man were shot during the unrest, but not by police.

FACEBOOK-AD BOYCOTT

Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service. The decision announced Thursday by one of the world’s biggest telecommunications companies is part of an boycott organized by civil rights and other advocacy groups under the rallying cry of “#StopHateforProfit.” The protest was spurred by last month’s killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Facebook says it is in talks with the boycott organizers in an effort to become a “force for good.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA

Asia Today: China reports further decline in new virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported a further decline in newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 13 cases. Eleven were in Beijing, where mass testing has followed an outbreak that appears to be largely under control. The other two cases were brought by Chinese travelers from overseas, according to the National Health Council. This month’s outbreak in Beijing has seen 260 people infected, most of them with links to the city’s biggest wholesale market, leading authorities to lock down some communities and cancel classes. Since then, 3 million test samples have been taken from 2.43 million people in the city.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIRTHDAY PARTY

Birthday party leaves 18 in Texas family with coronavirus

CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — A surprise birthday party that resulted in 18 people testing positive for the coronavirus has left a North Texas man horrified as his father continues to fight for his life in the hospital. Ron Barbosa, who refused to attend the May 30 party for his daughter-in-law due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, says those hospitalized included his parents, both in their 80′s, and his sister, who is also battling breast cancer. Barbosa says his nephew, unknowingly infected with the virus, hosted the gathering of 25 people. He says seven of the relatives in attendance subsequently contracted and spread the virus to 10 other family members, including two young children.

AP-US-LOBBYIST-INVESTOR-FRAUD

Lobbyist Abramoff charged in cryptocurrency fraud case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. officials say Jack Abramoff, a once-powerful lobbyist who spent time in federal prison for fraud and corruption, has been charged in a San Francisco court in an investor fraud case involving cryptocurrency and lobbying disclosure. U.S. Attorney David Anderson said Thursday that Abramoff of Silver Spring, Maryland, has agreed to plead guilty to criminal conspiracy charges and could face up to five years in jail. In 2006, Abramoff pleaded guilty in a wide-ranging influence peddling probe that touched Capitol Hill and the Interior Department. He was convicted of conspiracy and other charges and served four years in prison. Abramoff could not immediately be reached for comment.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-ELIJAH-MCCLAIN

Colorado reexamines Elijah McClain’s death in police custody

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s governor ordered prosecutors to reopen the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man put into a chokehold by suburban Denver police last year. Gov. Jared Polis gave the order Thursday to the state attorney general to possibly prosecute the three white officers involved. McClain’s name has become a rallying cry during the national reckoning over racism and police brutality. Last August, Aurora police stopped McClain after getting a call about a suspicious person walking down a street. They say he fought back. An officer used a chokehold, and paramedics gave him a medication to calm him down. McClain went into cardiac arrest.

AP-LT-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEXICO

Mexico passes 25,000 dead; treasury secretary gets virus

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has pushed past 25,000 reported coronavirus deaths and 200,000 confirmed cases, and the treasury secretary says he has tested positive. Arturo Herrera said Thursday he has only minor symptoms and will self-isolate while working from home. It is unclear how recently he was in close contact with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who refuses to use a face mask and has resumed public tours across Mexico. Herrera is the country’s highest-ranking Cabinet member to be infected so far. Mexico currently has 202,951 confirmed coronavirus cases and has reported 25,060 deaths.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is halting elective surgeries in its biggest counties and says the state would “pause” its aggressive reopening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The move Thursday comes as the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks. Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hotspots, reporting more than 17,000 new cases in the past three days alone. The Republican governor this week has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling the public they should stay home. The surgery ban applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.

PANAMA-ROBERTO DURÁN-CORONAVIRUS

Ex-boxing champ Roberto Durán tests positive for coronavirus

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán has tested positive for the coronavirus but a son says the retired fighter has had only mild symptoms so far. Robin Durán said Thursday on Instagram that his 69-year-old father was tested after going to a private hospital with cold symptoms. He says his father still has only cold-like symptoms. Durán had the nickname “Hands of Stone” as a boxer from 1968 to 2001 and held world champhionship belts in four different weight classes during his career. He is remembered for his resounding victory over American boxing idol Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal in 1980.