Wall Street-Heavily Traded
Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
Hertz Corp up .240 1.850
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd up .010 15.810
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down 1.080 303.010
General Electric Co up .030 6.560
Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares up .100 8.310
Ford Motor down .030 5.920
SPDR Financial Sector up .130 23.110
Boeing Co down 2.549 174.141
Carnival Corp paired stock unchanged 16.000
Ambev S.A. ADS rep 1 common up .070 2.660
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
iBio Inc up .020 1.570
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc down .090 1.140
Alpha Pro Ltd up .901 20.061
Kaleyra SpA down 1.140 4.100
New Gold Inc down .010 1.300
iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .165 29.115
NanoViricides Inc up 1.185 8.295
B2gold Corp down .028 5.322
AIM ImmunoTech Inc up .065 2.335
Ring Energy Inc down .060 1.170
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
Kitov Pharma Ltd ADS up .172 1.035
American Airlines Group Inc down .355 12.685
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc up 1.300 6.860
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc up 3.620 27.490
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ up .120 8.080
Ideanomics Inc down .340 2.750
Vaxart Inc up 1.310 4.500
Workhorse Group up .502 9.012
United Airlines Holdings Inc down .166 32.904
Izea Worldwide Inc up .230 1.365