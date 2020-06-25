Wall Street-Heavily Traded

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

Hertz Corp up .240 1.850

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd up .010 15.810

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down 1.080 303.010

General Electric Co up .030 6.560

Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares up .100 8.310

Ford Motor down .030 5.920

SPDR Financial Sector up .130 23.110

Boeing Co down 2.549 174.141

Carnival Corp paired stock unchanged 16.000

Ambev S.A. ADS rep 1 common up .070 2.660

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

iBio Inc up .020 1.570

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc down .090 1.140

Alpha Pro Ltd up .901 20.061

Kaleyra SpA down 1.140 4.100

New Gold Inc down .010 1.300

iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .165 29.115

NanoViricides Inc up 1.185 8.295

B2gold Corp down .028 5.322

AIM ImmunoTech Inc up .065 2.335

Ring Energy Inc down .060 1.170

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

Kitov Pharma Ltd ADS up .172 1.035

American Airlines Group Inc down .355 12.685

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc up 1.300 6.860

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc up 3.620 27.490

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ up .120 8.080

Ideanomics Inc down .340 2.750

Vaxart Inc up 1.310 4.500

Workhorse Group up .502 9.012

United Airlines Holdings Inc down .166 32.904

Izea Worldwide Inc up .230 1.365