Wall Street-Heavily Traded

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

SPDR Financial Sector up .615 23.595

Hertz Corp up .072 1.682

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 2.490 306.580

Ford Motor up .072 6.022

General Electric Co up .130 6.660

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd up .249 16.049

Boeing Co down 2.054 174.636

Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares down .191 8.019

Bank of America Corp up .895 24.705

Itau Unibanco Holding SA ADS rep. 1 pf s up .085 4.925

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

iBio Inc up .080 1.630

New Gold Inc down .020 1.290

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc down .150 1.080

Alpha Pro Ltd down .493 18.667

B2gold Corp down .135 5.215

iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .325 29.275

AIM ImmunoTech Inc up .050 2.320

NanoViricides Inc up 1.180 8.290

Kaleyra SpA down 1.255 3.985

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .040 1.440

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

Kitov Pharma Ltd ADS up .407 1.270

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc up 5.750 29.620

Vaxart Inc up 2.600 5.790

American Airlines Group Inc down .062 12.978

Workhorse Group up .180 8.690

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down .155 7.805

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc up .670 6.230

Ideanomics Inc down .430 2.660

United Airlines Holdings Inc up 1.530 34.600

Advanced Micro Devices down .560 51.830