Wall Street-Heavily Traded

Wall Street-Heavily TradedNew
Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
SPDR Financial Sector up .615 23.595
Hertz Corp up .072 1.682
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 2.490 306.580
Ford Motor up .072 6.022
General Electric Co up .130 6.660
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd up .249 16.049
Boeing Co down 2.054 174.636
Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares down .191 8.019
Bank of America Corp up .895 24.705
Itau Unibanco Holding SA ADS rep. 1 pf s up .085 4.925
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
iBio Inc up .080 1.630
New Gold Inc down .020 1.290
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc down .150 1.080
Alpha Pro Ltd down .493 18.667
B2gold Corp down .135 5.215
iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .325 29.275
AIM ImmunoTech Inc up .050 2.320
NanoViricides Inc up 1.180 8.290
Kaleyra SpA down 1.255 3.985
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .040 1.440
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
Kitov Pharma Ltd ADS up .407 1.270
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc up 5.750 29.620
Vaxart Inc up 2.600 5.790
American Airlines Group Inc down .062 12.978
Workhorse Group up .180 8.690
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down .155 7.805
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc up .670 6.230
Ideanomics Inc down .430 2.660
United Airlines Holdings Inc up 1.530 34.600
Advanced Micro Devices down .560 51.830