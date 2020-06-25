What’s in a name? Albert Lea’s forgotten history

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) - Albert Lea is one of a handful of American towns consisting of a person's first and last name.

Albert Miller Lea was a topographer in Minnesota in the 1830s, but his history as a Confederate officer is now being brought into light, sparking some debate.

"I've just grown up around here, so I just assumed its Albert Lea. I never knew the history," said Ruon Tut, a southern Minnesota resident.

"Albert Lea was from Tennessee. He felt an allegiance to his home state," said Stephanie Kibler, executive director of the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village.

Even with Lea's Confederate ties, there is a statue of a Union Soldier in the town named after him. His son, Edward Lea, fought for the Union.

"He watched the attack on his son's troop and made it there and actually nestled his son in his arms while his son died," said Kibler.

Albert Lea used to be called Albert Lea Lake, named after the largest body of water in Myre Big Island State Park. Albert Lea himself referred to that lake as Fox Lake.

"They want to keep it as Albert Lea, I'd keep it as Albert Lea," said local resident Felix Curtis.

Residents and visitors to the Land Between the Lakes say the town stands for something else, not its link to Confederate history.

"I believe Albert Lea is an inclusive community for people of all races," said the director.

"You see all colors here, same as in Austin, you see all colors there," agrees Curtis.

Despite calls to change the name, some say it is not needed.

"It's Albert Lea, you come here to do things like [fishing] every day of the week," said Curtis,

"If we just used that logic of changing everything not good in our history, there would be a lot of changes," said Tut. "I think little reminders like that should teach us that we shouldn't go back to that way of living."

History is not forgotten.

"Our role is to make sure we give the full story," said Kibler.

"I just think that for Minnesota to get better, people need to listen what other people are going through. Be open minded to different things," said Tut.

Mayor Vern Rasmusssen Jr. tells me the town does not have any plans to change its name.

Residents say changed need to be made, but would rather the focus be on more opportunities for people of color rather than a city's name being changed.