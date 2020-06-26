2 more players withdraw from Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Two more players on the PGA Tour have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship because of COVID-19. Denny McCarthy told Golfchannel.com that he withdrew after feeling sick last night and tested positive for the coronavirus today. Bud Cauley, who played with McCarthy yesterday, also withdrew before today’s second round. McCarthy became the third PGA Tour player to test positive for the virus since its restart and the second this week, joining Cameron Champ, who withdrew on Tuesday. Nick Watney withdrew just before the second round of last week’s RBC Heritage Championship. Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell, Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and his brother Chase also withdrew from the Travelers after coming into contact with people who had the virus.

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season. Those 16 players were part of a pool of 302 tested on Tuesday. Tests are continuing for all 22 teams that will be participating in the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, next month. The league and the union announced today that they have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart.

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes will begin “voluntary small-group training” at PNC Arena on Tuesday. The team says those sessions will be closed to the public and media. Sixteen players, divided into two groups, are expected to participate. Players and staff permitted inside the arena will be tested for COVID-19. The team says the arena has received “extensive cleaning” during the suspended NHL season and there will be “enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts” going forward.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia says its football players can begin returning to campus on July 5 if they participate in a voluntary workout period under protocols set by the school’s health system. The school says all student-athletes and staff will receive COVID-19 specific education through a variety of print and video media, utilizing CDC and NCAA resources. The UVA Health System will administer and coordinate testing of student-athletes and staff. The voluntary workouts will go from July 5-14, followed by required activity for up to eight hours a week from July 15-25. The program will then transition into a two-week period of required activities for 20 hours a week. The Cavaliers are scheduled to open the season against Georgia on Sept. 7 in Atlanta.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon and Oregon State have mutually agreed to drop the name ‘Civil War’ for their rivalry games. The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes. The change comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins said former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.