A humid, stormy Friday; warm weekend sunshine

Scattered storms, some possibly severe today

Warm, humid air is flowing into the region today, fueling thunderstorm development across our area. We'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, the remnants of a stronger cluster of activity that formed in South Dakota last night. Another batch of thunderstorms is expected to develop around noon as the cold front associated with this storm system pushes into our area. Damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary concern this afternoon, but large hail and a tornado or two will also be possible. The storms will migrate eastward, exiting our local area by around 5:00 with sunshine breaking through late in the day.

A bright and warm weekend

High pressure will move in behind the departing cold front and storm system, bringing quiet sunshine for Saturday. Expect a slight drop in humidity during the day with high temperatures in the mid 80s and light northwest winds.

Sunday looks slightly more humid with a slight chance of isolated late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with a slight southeast breeze.