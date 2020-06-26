AM Prep-Segue

“TENET” DELAYED, PUSHED BACK TO AUGUST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — So much for the movie industry gearing up again next month. A film many theaters and fans were counting on to draw audiences back has been delayed. Warner Bros. says it will hold back the Christopher Nolan film “Tenet” from July 31 to Aug. 12. The move comes as reported cases of the coronavirus are surging — especially in states that recently reopened. Hollywood had hoped “Tenet” and Disney’s “Mulan” would jump-start attendance at theaters, which have been closed for months now because of COVID-19. Mulan is set for release July 24 — but it is also widely expected to be postponed again.

SOUND AVAILABLE

DISNEY CHANGING SPLASH MOUNTAIN TO REMOVE PROBLEMATIC THEME

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney is making a change to its Splash Mountain theme park ride — after continued calls to divorce the attraction from a racist movie. Disney says it will remove elements of the log plume ride tied to the 1946 film “Song of the South.” Instead, it will be pegged to the 2009 movie, “The Princess and the Frog,” which has an African American lead. Disney says the changes will be made to the rides at both Disneyland in California and the Disney World in Florida. Lately, pressure has increased on entertainment companies to distance themselves from movies and TV shows that glorify slavery or carry racist themes. However, Disney says it had been working on the changes since last year — even though it’s just now announcing it.

SOUND AVAILABLE

NYC JUDGE DECLINES TO BLOCK TELL-ALL BOOK BY PRESIDENT TRUMP’S NIECE

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece has cleared a legal hurdle toward being published. A New York City judge has dismissed a claim by Trump’s brother to block the release of a book written by their niece, Mary Trump. The judge says his court has no jurisdiction over the matter. The niece’s book is titled, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” Publisher Simon & Schuster says it looks forward to releasing the book next month.

SOUND AVAILABLE

LAWYER: MEN WHO HELPED JUSSIE SMOLLETT STAGE FAKE RACIST ATTACK TO COOPERATE WITH PROSECUTORS – AGAIN

CHICAGO (AP) — There’s been another strange twist in the already strange Jussie Smollett (smoh-LET’) saga. The two brothers who admitted helping the former “Empire” actor stage a racist attack against him in Chicago two years ago are now — again — cooperating with prosecutors. The attorney for the two brothers — Abel and Ola Osundairo — say the men will resume helping — and will testify against Smollett at trial. The brothers balked this week after a 9mm handgun seized during a police search of their home last year went missing. Authorities have since produced the weapon — and the brothers say they’re back on board with prosecutors handling the case.

By Oscar Wells Gabriel II