AP National News Calendar

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

SUNDAY, June 28:

No events of note.

MONDAY, June 29

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for May, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, June 30

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for April, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for June, 10 a.m.

FedEx Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, July 1

WASHINGTON — Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in June, 8:15 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for June, 10 a.m. Commerce Department releases construction spending for May, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases minutes from June interest-rate meeting.

Macy’s Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, July 2

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases employment data for June, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases international trade data for May, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for May, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, July 3

Stock and bond markets closed for Independence Day (Observed)

SATURDAY, July 4

No events of note.

___

SUNDAY, June 28:

No events of note.

___

Monday, June 29:

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court issues orders and opinions.

WASHINGTON — House Natural Resources Committee hearing on the U.S. Park Police’s use of force against protesters at Lafayette Square.

___

Tuesday, June 30:

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Tucson and Yuma, Arizona.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court issues opinions.

WASHINGTON — House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on China’s maritime ambitions.

WASHINGTON — Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the coronavirus and getting back to work and school. Witnesses include Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON — Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on U.S international pandemic preparedness, prevention and response.

WASHINGTON — Senate Finance Committee hearing on the 2020 filing season and the pandemic, with IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

WASHINGTON — Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the digitization of money and payments.

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on more judgeships.

WASHINGTON — Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on the impact of the pandemic on U.S. territories.

WASHINGTON — Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation subcommittee hearing on traffic safety.

___

Wednesday, July 1:

WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on China and Hong Kong.

WASHINGTON — Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on compensation for college athletes.

___

Thursday, July 2:

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Florida.

WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the firing of the State Department’s inspector general.

WASHINGTON — Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

___

Friday, July 3:

President Donald Trump plans to visit Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

___

Saturday, July 4:

President Donald Trump hosts an Independence Day celebration at the White House.