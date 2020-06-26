AP News Digest 3:55 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

SPACE STATION — Two NASA astronauts take a spacewalk to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. UPCOMING: Spacewalk scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CARE HOME RECKONING — In France, a reckoning is beginning for 14,000 deaths among care home residents, a cataclysm that scythed through the generation that endured World War II. Families whose elders died behind the closed doors of homes in lockdown are filing wrongful death lawsuits, triggering police investigations. They are hiring lawyers and banding together to bust through walls of silence erected by homes that failed to keep families updated about COVID-19 deaths and infections. By John Leicester. SENT: 1,550 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,040 words is available.

HOUTHIS-FLOATING BOMB — The U.N. says an abandoned oil tanker moored off the coast of Yemen loaded with more than 1 million barrels of crude oil is at risk of rupture or exploding, causing massive environmental damage to Red Sea marine life, desalination factories and international shipping routes. Meanwhile, Houthi rebels who control the area where the ship is moored have denied U.N. inspectors access to the vessel. Documents obtained by the AP show that seawater has entered the engine compartment of the tanker, which hasn’t been maintained for over five years, causing damage to the pipelines and increasing the risk of sinking. By Maggie Michael. SENT: 1,880 words, photos. An abridged version of 940 words is available.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GLOBAL — While China moves closer to containing a fresh outbreak in Beijing, the coronavirus takes a stronger hold elsewhere, including the United States, where surging infections across southern states have highlighted the risks of reopening economies without effective treatment or vaccines. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 950 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

HEALTH OVERHAUL — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration urges the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act. The administration’s latest high court filing came the same day the government reported that close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Mark Sherman. SENT: 480 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIA-UNEQUAL CARE — While India’s leaders have promised coronavirus testing and care for all who need it, regardless of income, treatment options are as stratified and unequal as the country itself. By Emily Schmall. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-RAYSHARD BROOKS — Rayshard Brooks didn’t hide his history. About five months before he was killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy’s parking lot — before his name and case would become the latest rallying point in a massive call for racial justice and equality nationwide — Brooks gave an interview to an advocacy group about his years of struggle in the criminal justice system. By Sudhin Thanawala and John Seewer. SENT: 1,470 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,020 words is available.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ELIJAH MCCLAIN — The Colorado governor orders prosecutors to reopen the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold by police who stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year because he was “being suspicious.” By Patty Nieberg and Thomas Peipert. SENT: 760 words, photos. SENT: 770 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-BASE VOTERS — President Donald Trump is sharpening his focus on his ardent base of supporters as polls show a diminished standing for the president in battleground states that will decide the 2020 election. By Aamer Madhani and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 990 words, photos. With ELECTION 2020 — Dueling Trump-Biden events offer contrasting virus responses.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS — An alarming resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country has some governors retreating to measures they previously resisted. SENT: 900 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA — India nears half a million coronavirus cases with its biggest 24-hour spike of 17,296 new infections causing a delay in resumption of regular train services by more than a month. SENT: 460 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PORTUGAL — At a housing project on the outskirts of Lisbon, the behavior of residents offers clues to why this part of Portugal has become a hot spot for new COVID-19 cases and how government efforts to stamp out the new coronavirus are being frustrated. SENT: 950 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PANAMA — In the weeks since Panama loosened restrictions in an attempt to gradually reactivate its economy, new coronavirus infections have surged, especially in the densely populated poorer neighborhoods of its capital. SENT: 560 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONGRESS — House Democrats approve a far-reaching policing overhaul after the collapse of a Senate GOP bill to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SEATTLE — Protesters that have been active in an “occupied” protest zone near downtown Seattle held a news conference saying the goal of their movement is to dismantle systemic racism. SENT: 380 words, photos, video.

BLACK LIVES MATTER-TRUMP TOWER — Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his tower. SENT: 350 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TRUMP-BLM — Black Lives Matter network debunks Trump Twitter post. SENT: 590 words, photo.

PANAMA-ROBERTO DURÁN-CORONAVIRUS — Ex-boxing champ Roberto Durán tests positive for coronavirus. SENT: 300 words, photo.

FILM-TENET — Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” again delays big summer release. SENT: 260 words, photo.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL-ANTIRACISM VIDEO — Alabama players, coach Nick Saban appear in anti-racism video. SENT: 210 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIRTHDAY PARTY — Birthday party leaves 18 in Texas family with coronavirus. SENT: 440 words.

VIRGIN-GALACTIC-TEST-FLIGHT — Virgin Galactic marks second glide flight over New Mexico. SENT: 340 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-HARRIS — Seven months after ending her presidential bid, Kamala Harris is at another crossroads moment in her political career. SENT: 980 words, photo.

TRUMP-FEDERAL WORKERS — Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritize a job applicant’s skills over a college degree. SENT: 440 words, photo.

VENEZUELA-WATER SHORTAGE — Water service in Venezuela has gotten so bad that poor neighborhoods have started to rig private water systems or hand dig shallow wells. SENT: 600 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-BIN LADEN — Pakistan’s prime minister says that the United States “martyred” the al-Qaida leader and mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden, a term that reflected a subtle jab at Washington as it’s mainly used for honorable figures slain in battle. SENT: 520 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-IRAN-US — Iran’s U.N. ambassador says that he believes a U.S. resolution to extend an arms embargo against his country will be defeated and warned it would be “a very, very big mistake” if the Trump administration then tries to re-impose U.N. sanctions. SENT: 750 words.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — South Korea police raid the office of an activist whose anti-North Korea leafleting campaign has intensified tensions on the Korean Peninsula. SENT: 480 words, photos.

ASEAN — Southeast Asian leaders are holding an annual summit by video to show unity and discuss a regional emergency fund to tame the immense crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 730 words, photos.

YEMEN — Millions of children could be pushed to the brink of starvation as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across war-torn Yemen amid a “huge” drop in humanitarian aid funding, the U.N. children’s agency warns. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BUSINESSMAN-CHILD PORN — A Lebanese American businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and who helped broker the release of American hostages is slated to receive at least a 10-year prison sentence on child sex charges. SENT: 360 words, photo.

LOBBYIST-INVESTOR-FRAUD — Jack Abramoff, a once-powerful lobbyist who spent time in federal prison for fraud and corruption, has been charged in a San Francisco court in an investor fraud case involving cryptocurrency and lobbying disclosure, federal authorities say. SENT: 520 words, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher after U.S. regulators removed some limits on banks’ ability to make investments. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 750 words, photos.

NEW-FORD-F-150 — Ford plays it safe with revamped F-150, focusing on the interior. By Auto Writer Tom Krisher. SENT: 820 words, photos, video.

MUSIC-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-COUNTRY-MUSIC — Country artists have long been hesitant to address racial issues, but the rallies over racial injustice this year have become too important for the genre to ignore. By Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 1,450 words, photos. An abridged version of 880 words is available.

TV-Q&A-CHRISTINE LAHTI — Christine Lahti’s portrayal of Gloria Steinem in PBS’ “Gloria: A Life” reflects both a veteran artist’s skill and a passion for the subject. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 770 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAINING CAMPS — The NHL is not considering quarantining players, coaches and staff during training camps scheduled to begin July 10, instead asking players to remain home when not at the rink. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 820 words, photos.

CHAMPION-LIVERPOOL — Liverpool clinches its first Premier League crown since 1990, ending an agonizing title drought without the players even having to take the field. By Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With LIVERPOOL-AMERICAN OWNERS — Shouting distance: Henry, Werner cheer Liverpool title.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP-REACTION — The Women’s World Cup is heading to Australia and New Zealand in 2023 after a concentrated effort by the joint bidders to secure the global soccer event in the southern hemisphere for the first time. By Sports Writers Steve McMorran and Dennis Passa. SENT: 840 words, photos.

