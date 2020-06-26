AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org .

FBN–OWNERS MEETING

The NFL still plans to hold training camps on time beginning in late July, though contingency plans are in place. Hours after the league canceled the Hall of Fame game that kicks off the preseason, the 32 team owners on Thursday were updated on a variety of issues, many dealing with working through the coronavirus pandemic. Most notably, according to NFL general counsel Jeff Pash, the owners were told about plans to fully reopen team facilities for training camp next month. Team facilities were closed in late March due to the pandemic and have been reopened to limited personnel. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 840 words, photos,

BBO—BASEBALL’S RETURN-TEAMS

PHOENIX — Baseball’s bubble-free environment is an anomaly as the sports world tries to come back amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of bringing groups of teams to Disney World or concentrating on a few hub cities, Major League Baseball has its 30 teams spread all over the U.S. and potentially Canada. Staying healthy will be paramount. That means the usual carefree life of a ballplayer will have to change over the next several months. MLB teams say they’ll have constant conversations with players, coaches and team personnel about avoiding high-risk behavior that could endanger people’s health and the season. By David Brandt. SENT: 620 words, photos.

HKN–VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAINING CAMPS

Eleven NHL players tested positive for the coronavirus during the first two weeks of voluntary workouts. Veteran forward Jason Spezza expects those results to continue as more tests occur and training camps are set to open July 10. But the league is not considering quarantining players, coaches and staff during those mandatory sessions. Instead, players are being instructed to remain home when not at the rink. The hope is avoiding public settings as much as possible prevents any outbreaks before games would resume in two “hub” cities in late July when teams will be isolated from the general public. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 825 words, photos by 3 a.m..

GLF—TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

CROMWELL, Conn. — Mackenzie Hughes shot a career-low 60 and led by three shots after the first round of the Travelers Championship. The 29-year-old Canadian flirted with 59 on Thursday as the PGA Tour tried to switch its focus back to golf amid growing concerns about the coronavirus. TPC River Highlands is no stranger to low scores — Jim Furyk shot a tour-record 58 there four years ago. Hughes was bogey-free and made a 30-foot putt on his second-to-last hole to get to 10 under. But he left a 40-foot birdie try short to settle for 60. It was good enough for a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BBN–METS-CROW-ARMSTRONG

NEW YORK — This is no Hollywood story for first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong. No act at all, in fact. The son of two thespians is way beyond a little big league now. Crow-Armstrong and the New York Mets agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with a $3,359,000 signing bonus for the 18-year-old center fielder from Harvard-Westlake High School in California. Both of Crow-Armstrong’s parents are accomplished screen actors. His mother, Ashley Crow, had a significant role in a well-known baseball movie, portraying young Billy Heywood’s mom in the 1994 film “Little Big League.” By Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 4 a.m.

BBN–PIRATES-FIRST YEAR CURVEBALL

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton says he’s tired of hosting video conference calls with his players and is ready to get back to work as the MLB plots a return next month. Shelton is tackling a series of issues he couldn’t have imagined when the Pirates hired him last winter. Shelton must help his players navigate the 108-page safety protocol designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He’s also in the process of finding ways to support players who may want to speak out about social justice issues. The Pirates begin spring training 2.0 at PNC Park on July 1. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 835 words, photos by 3 a,m,

SOC–FIFA-2023 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

GENEVA — Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup in what FIFA suggests could be the last time the tournament is played every four years. The island neighbors beat Colombia 22-13 in a vote by the FIFA Council. FIFA President Gianni Infantino voted for Australia and New Zealand to stage the first 32-team Women’s World Cup. He then revived a suggestion aired at last year’s tournament in France to stage it every two years. The winning bid proposed 12 cities with seven in Australia and five in New Zealand. It includes the main stadium used for the 2000 Sydney Olympics. After a successful World Cup last year, FIFA wants the next women’s tournament to further establish its independence from the men, and show it is commercially attractive. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 825 words, photos.

SOC–LIVERPOOL-AMERICAN OWNERS

Liverpool owners John Henry and Tom Werner cheered from the U.S. as Liverpool clinched its first English league title in 30 years. Henry was in Brookline, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, and Werner was on Cape Cod. They headed the group that bought Red Sox in 2002 and watched Boston become the most successful Major League Baseball team of the 21st Century. The Red Sox won a championship in 2004, followed by three more in 2007, ’13 and ’18. Their group bought Liverpool in 2010 and this year’s win was preceded by a Champions League title in 2019. By Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m.