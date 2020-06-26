Blue Jays home?..Lefty leads Travelers…Cooperstown open

TORONTO (AP)— Less than a week before Major League baseball teams resume training on July 1, the Toronto Blue Jays still haven’t been able to tell their players where to show up. “Sometime over the weekend, we’ll get them on their way and tell them where to report,” Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said on a conference call Friday. “We are obviously working on an accelerated time frame and we need to make a decision very soon.”

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) —Fifty year-old Phil Mickelson was able to find fairways and make birdies and has the clubhouse lead at the Travelers Championship. He fired a 63 to move to 13-under. A stroke back is Will Gordon, who shot an 8-under 62. Gordon is a 23-year-old Vanderbilt graduate playing his fourth PGA Tour event on a sponsor’s exemption. The Travelers field continued to shrink after Denny McCarthy tested positive for the coronavirus. McCarthy withdrew along with Bud Cauley, who tested negative for the virus, but had played with McCarthy on Thursday. There have been seven withdrawals from the tournament because of COVID-19.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The baseball Hall of Fame museum has reopened after being shut for more than three months. Closed on March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hall welcomed visitors on Friday in Cooperstown, New York. Face masks are required from all staff and guests. The shrine is selling tickets that permit visitors to reserve a specific date and time to enter, reducing congestion in the front lobby and throughout the museum. Some of the Hall’s bigger gathering spots will remain closed.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon and Oregon State have mutually agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games. The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes. The change comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins says former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets coach Adam Gase says he absolutely wants disgruntled safety Jamal Adams on the team this season. Adams is in a contract standoff with the Jets that took its most uncertain turn last week when he asked the team to deal him. He also told a fan in a comment on Instagram that it’s “time to move on” and appeared to be saying goodbye to friend and teammate Marcus Maye in another post. Gase says the friction is a tough part of the business and the Jets are working out figuring out a way to resolve the situation with Adams.