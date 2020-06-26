COVID-19: Health officials concerned as median age of patients gets younger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota continues to see the number of COVID-19 cases increase in the state.

Minnesota added 498 more cases Friday after completing 14,500 tests. There are also five more deaths.

Friday marks the third straight day of increases, but officials are more worried about younger adults not being careful. This as the median age of those who have contracted the virus continues to drop.

"Spread among younger adults is picking up and becoming a primary route of transmission,"said Kris Ehersmann with the Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director. "Our median age of cases as the commissioner said continues to decline daily. It was 39.6 yesterday, it was 40.3 a week ago and a month ago it was 42. We are very concerned about the implications for our state and particularly more vulnerable Minnesotans who come in contact with those younger adults who may not be taking precautions."

You can watch the Minnesota Department of Health updates live on our website every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.