Daybook-Friday, Weekend-Congress-House

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 9:00 AM House votes on DC statehood bill – House of Representatives meets for legislative business, with the agenda including ‘H.R. 51 – Washington, D.C. Admission Act’ and the Veto Message to Accompany ‘H.J.Res. 76 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to ‘Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability”, and beginning consideration of ‘H.R. 5332 – Protecting Your Credit Score Act of 2019’ and ‘H.J.Res. 90 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency relating to ‘Community Reinvestment Act Regulations”, plus consideration of ‘H.R. 3094 – To designate the National Pulse Memorial located at 1912 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32806, and for other purposes’ under suspension of the rules

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

First vote predicted 12:00 – 1:00 PM, last vote predicted 1:00 – 2:00 PM

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 9:00 AM U.S. Comptroller General Dodaro testifies at House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing – Hearing on ‘Accountability in Crisis: GAO’s Recommendations to Improve the Federal Coronavirus Response’, with testimony from U.S. Comptroller General Gene Dodaro * Government Accountability Office report released yesterday said that nearly 1.1. million coronavirus relief payments, totaling $1.4 billion, were sent to dead people * Hybrid hearing, held via WebEx and in Rm 1324, Longworth House Office Building

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 9:00 AM House Dems discuss state of voting rights on ‘Shelby County v. Holder’ anniversary – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and fellow Democratic Reps. Terri Sewell and Jerry Nadler discuss the state of voting rights in the U.S., to mark the 7th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in ‘Shelby County v. Holder’, emphasizing ‘the need for additional federal election protections’

Location: House Radio-TV Gallery A, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

NOTE: There is a mandatory TV pool.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 10:45 AM House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly press conference

Location: HVC Studio A, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Mandatory Pool (C-SPAN)

Friday, Jun. 26 12:00 PM POSTPONED: House Financial Services subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘Insuring Against a Pandemic’ – POSTPONED: Housing, Community Development and Insurance Subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘Insuring Against a Pandemic: Challenges and Solutions for Policyholders and Insurers’

livestreamed on https://financialservices.house.gov/live/

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM House Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees hold joint deposition in probe of firing of State Dept IG – House Committee on Foreign Affairs and House Committee on Oversight and Reform conduct joint deposition of Department of State Executive Secretary Lisa Kenna, as part of their investigation into President Donald Trump’s 15 May firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, and whether President Trump removed Linick in order to stop his office’s work looking into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s conduct

Monday, Jun. 29 12:00 PM House Natural Resources Committee hearing on Park Police response to Lafayette Square protests – Hearing on ‘The U.S. Park Police Attack on Peaceful Protesters at Lafayette Square’ * Held via Cisco Webex and in Rm 1324, Longworth House Office Building

