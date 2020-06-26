Associated Press Daybook-Friday, Weekend-White House for Friday, Jun. 26.

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Friday, Jun. 26 11:45 AM President Trump’s daily schedule – President Donald Trump receives his intelligence briefing in the White House Oval Office (11:45 AM EDT, closed press) and delivers remarks at the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting in the East Room (2:40 PM EDT, in-house pool), before departing the South Lawn en route to Joint Base Andrews (3:15 PM EDT, in-house pool). He arrives at 3:25 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool) and departs en route to Morristown, NJ (3:35 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Morristown Municipal Airport at 4:25 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool). He then departs en route to Bedminster, NJ (4:35 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Bedminster Landing Zone at 4:50 PM EDT (closed press)

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM President Trump speaks at American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting – American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting, with remarks from President Donald Trump * The board was established to provide advice and recommendations to the interagency National Council for the American Worker on ‘ways to encourage the private sector and educational institutions to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education, training, and re-training, including training through apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities’

Location: Eisenhower Executive Office Building, 1650 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Friday, Jun. 26 11:00 AM Vice President Pence’s daily schedule – Vice President Mike Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting at the Department of Health and Human Services (11:00 AM EDT, closed press) and meets with airline executives in the White House Roosevelt Room (2:00 PM EDT, closed press) * Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing at 12:30 PM EDT

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

———- STATE DEPARTMENT ———-

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM State Department holds Facebook Live Pride celebration – Diplomat in Residence for the Northwest Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhmand and glifaa Board of Directors hold a Facebook live event to discuss the work and life of LGBT members of the Foreign Service

Friday, Jun. 26 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo no public appointments announced

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Friday, Jun. 26 8:30 AM Personal Income and Outlays

Sunday, Jun. 28 10:45 AM Vice President Pence attends First Baptist Dallas Freedom Sunday celebration – First Baptist Dallas Freedom Sunday celebration, an annual fireworks celebration and patriotic worship, with special guest Vice President Mike Pence

Location: First Baptist Dallas, 1707 San Jacinto St, Dallas, TX

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM Pending Home Sales Index

———- COURTS ———-

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM U.S. Supreme Court convenes for public non-argument session

Location: Supreme Court of the United States, Washington, DC

