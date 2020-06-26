Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years. Swofford, 71, has been commissioner of the ACC since 1997, the longest run in that position in the history of the 67-year-old conference. The former North Carolina athletic director took over as commissioner of a nine-team league. In the years that followed, Swofford directed the league through multiple waves of expansion that first turned the ACC into a 12-team league by 2005 and ultimately reach 15 teams by 2013. The conference also launched its own network last August.

UNDATED (AP) — Running back Deuce McAllister was part of a group of student-athletes in the late 1990s who helped push administrators at Mississippi into largely eliminating the Confederate flag from Ole Miss football games. More than 20 years later, a new generation of college players is pushing for more social progress around the NCAA. One of the potential changes is to the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate emblem. College athletes throughout the country have been using their platforms to address racial injustice and social issues. The trend has the potential to lead to rapid change on campuses.