Here is the latest Minnesota news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously advanced a plan that could one day do away with the city’s police department, following unrest over the killing of George Floyd. The council voted Friday in favor of amending the city charter to replace the current department with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that would prioritize a “holistic” and “public-health oriented” approach. Several obstacles remain for the proposal to make it onto the November ballot. Critics of the plan, including Mayor Jacob Frey and the officers’ union, say it’s short on specifics for what would replace the police department.

HOUSTON (AP) — Without major changes in almost every state, a national police misconduct database like what the White House and Congress have proposed after George Floyd’s death would fail to account for thousands of problem officers. The outlook for a policing bill is newly uncertain after Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a Republican proposal from moving forward. The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, but it has almost zero chance of becoming law. Any eventual registry that emerges would depend on states reporting into it. But states and police departments track misconduct very differently. And some states currently don’t track it at all.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police say a baby reported missing after her father assaulted her mother in St. Paul has been reunited with the woman and was not harmed. Authorities said Friday the father is still on the run. The 21-year-old man is accused of taking off with the 7-month-old girl after attacking her mother at a home in St. Paul Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an alert for help in finding the baby and her father. Police say a man dropped off the baby at an urgent care facility in Minnetonka about 6 p.m. Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has approved plans to distribute $841 million in federal coronavirus aid to cities and counties across Minnesota. He also approved $12 million for food banks and food shelves that have seen a surge in demand. The money comes from the $2.1 billion that Minnesota received under a sweeping federal economic rescue law known as the CARES Act. The state will distribute the $841 million to local governments starting next week according to a set of formulas that lawmakers agreed to during last week’s special session, under a deal that later fell apart. Walz followed the original agreement.