Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 2:40 a.m. EDT

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s U.N. ambassador says he believes a U.S. resolution to extend an arms embargo against his country will be defeated and is warning it would be “a very, very big mistake” if the Trump administration then tries to re-impose U.N. sanctions. Ambassador Majid Ravanchi says restoring U.N. sanctions will end the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers and release Tehran from all its commitments. He told reporters: “If that happens, Iran will not be under constraint as to what course of action it should take” and added “all options for Iran will be open.” Lifting the arms embargo is part of the U.N. 2015 Security Council resolution endorsing the nuclear agreement.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are holding an annual summit by video to show unity and discuss a regional emergency fund to tame the crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The long-divisive South China Sea tensions are also in the spotlight. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations linked up online due to travel restrictions and health risks, which have delayed dozens of meetings and shut out the ceremonial spectacles, group handshakes and photo-ops that have been the trademark of the bloc’s annual summits. Vietnam, the current chair, had planned face-to-face meetings, but most member states assessed it was still too risky for leaders to travel. A high-priority project is an COVID-19 fund to help member states purchase medical supplies and protective suits.

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says that millions of Yemeni children could be pushed to the brink of starvation as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the war-torn Arab country amid a “huge” drop in humanitarian aid funding. UNICEF on Friday released a new report, “Yemen five years on: Children, conflict and COVID-19.” It says the number of malnourished Yemeni children could reach 2.4 million by the end of the year. Yemen’s devastated health infrastructure is unprepared to battle the coronavirus after five years of war between a Saudi-led military coalition and the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The war, which has mostly stalemated, has also triggered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will weigh in this November on whether to expand a landmark data privacy law, alter a decades-old law that limits property taxes on businesses and exempt ride-hail giants Uber and Lyft from a new state labor law. They are among 11 measures Secretary of State Alex Padilla certified on Thursday for the Nov. 3 ballot. Two are constitutional amendments that would overturn the state’s ban on affirmative action and another to restore the voting rights of people with felony convictions who are on parole. A referendum will ask voters to decide whether the state should eliminate cash bail.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Lebanese American businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and who helped broker the release of American hostages is slated to receive at least a 10-year prison sentence on child sex charges. George Nader pleaded guilty in January to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. 20 years ago to engage in sexual activity. He also admitted possessing child pornography. Nader’s name appears more than 100 times in the Mueller report. Also, in the 1990s, Nader served as a broker to facilitate the release of U.S. hostages held in the Middle East. The convictions carry a 10-year mandatory minimum.