Associated Press Minnesota Daybook for Friday, Jun. 26.

The following events are listed for your planning only and their appearance here does not indicate The Associated Press plans coverage. Please note that all scheduled events are subject to change. Contact numbers listed are not intended for publication.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Minneapolis bureau is reachable at 612-332-2727. Send daybook items to Minnesota@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Minnesota and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 8:00 AM Minneapolis’ Early Vote Center opens to the public – Minneapolis’ Early Vote Center opens to the public for the State Primary and Special Election – Council Ward 6

Location: Early Vote Center, 980 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN

Weblinks: http://www.minneapolismn.gov, https://twitter.com/CityMinneapolis

Contacts: Casper Hill, City of Minneapolis, 1 612 432 5749

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 11:00 AM GOP Rep. Pete Stauber discusses the Justice Act – Americans for Prosperity Minnesota host conversation on the Justice Act, with Republican Rep. Pete Stauber

Weblinks: https://americansforprosperity.org/, https://twitter.com/AFPhq

Contacts: Jason Flohrs, AFP-MN, jflohrs@afphq.org

WHERE: AFP-MN Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/AFPMinnesota/

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Tina Smith’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tina Smith tours Open Arms of Minnesota and discusses the organization’s efforts to meet the needs of their clients during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Open Arms of Minnesota, 2500 Bloomington Ave S, Minneapolis (1:00 PM CDT); and helps deliver Open Arms of Minnesota’s seven millionth free meal, 1117 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis (1:30 PM CDT)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Weblinks: https://www.smith.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/sentinasmith

Contacts: Marc Kimball, Sen. Tina Smith communications, Marc_Kimball@smith.senate.gov, 1 612 437 3270

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 2:00 PM St. Paul Saints team workout and 2020 Media Day

Location: CHS Field, 360 N Broadway St, St Paul, MN

Weblinks: http://saintsbaseball.com/, https://twitter.com/StPaulSaints

Contacts: Sean Aronson, 1 651 288 9882

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 2:30 PM Minnesota Governor Tim Walz attends a celebration of life for Marny Xiong

Weblinks: https://mn.gov/portal/, https://twitter.com/GovTimWalz

Contacts: Teddy Tschann, Office of the Minnesota Governor, teddy.tschann@state.mn.us, 1 651 402 8841

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 27 – Tuesday, Jun. 30 CANCELED: WFO General Assembly – CANCELED: WFO General Assembly * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Radisson Blu Mall of America, 2100 Killebrew Dr, Bloomington, MN

Weblinks: http://www.wfo-oma.org/, https://twitter.com/worldfarmersorg

Contacts: Valeria Di Marzo, World Farmers’ Organisation, valeria.dimarzo@wfo-oma.org, +39 06 4212935

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 27 – Wednesday, Jul. 01 CANCELED: Annual SEAT Americas Conference & Event – CANCELED: Annual SEAT Americas Conference & Event, for professionals and executives in the sports and entertainment industry * Canceled in favor of a year of virtual events due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN

Weblinks: http://seatconsortium.com, https://twitter.com/SEATconference

Contacts: SEAT conference, Conference@SEATConsortium.com, 1 480 359 2427