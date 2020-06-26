Rochester Community Celebration plans announced

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With many summer events canceled this year due to COVID-19, a collaboration group is planning a Rochester Community Celebration for August 20 to 23.

The group is led by Rochesterfest Executive Director Brandon Helgeson and includes representatives from Rochester Downtown Alliance, RNeighbors, Mayo Civic Center, Experience Rochester, Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Art Center, Rochester Public Schools, Olmsted County Fair, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, various City of Rochester departments, KTTC, Northern Sun Productions, Big BANG Companies and other area businesses.

According to a news release from the Rochester Community Celebration, the work group has plans tentatively in place for the event:

The Event will include stages for live music offerings in northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast Rochester.

There will be a live primetime broadcast on KTTC from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on August 22.

These options include limited live in person events, drive-in events, and a strictly virtual option.

A fireworks display will occur on August 22, 2020 at 9:30 pm at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. Further details on parking and social distancing options to view them will be announced.

The Million Dollar Hole in one golf event will take place during the Rochester Community Celebration weekend.

The Rochesterfest board is working on a safe drive through parade and other events.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance will kick off the weekend with its “Virtual Thursdays Downtown” band broadcast.

“It’s just wonderful to see so many folks from our greater Rochester community working together in a creative way to put on a safe, fun experience in these unusual times. KTTC is thrilled to be able to contribute by providing a live, safe viewing option for this great event.”, said Bryce Caldwell, Vice President & General Manager of KTTC.