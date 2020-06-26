Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 12:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN HOWARD AND SOUTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES…

At 1223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lime Springs,

or 7 miles north of Cresco, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…A Trained Spotter reported quarter sized hail and 60 mph

winds in Lime Springs.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Howard and southwestern Fillmore Counties, including the

following locations… Chester, Granger, York, Bristol, Bonair,

Cherry Grove and County Roads A 23 And V 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH