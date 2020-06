Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 1:38 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

305 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE CLAYTON FAYETTE

WINNESHIEK

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD GRANT RICHLAND

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DECORAH, ELKADER, OELWEIN,

PLATTEVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, RICHLAND CENTER, AND WAUKON.