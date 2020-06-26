Stocks tumble

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors react to news that the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000, surpassing the peak set during one of the deadliest stretches in late April. Banks are leading the declines after regulators told them they had to cap their dividends and halt stock buybacks in order to shore up their defenses in case the recession gets worse. Nike fell after reporting a big loss as most of its stores were forced to close.

UNDATED (AP) — American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity starting next Wednesday. The move contrasts sharply with rivals including Delta that limit bookings to create space between passengers. American says that it will continue to notify customers of full flights and let them change flights at no cost. The airline said it will also let passengers change seats on the plane if there is room if they stay in the same cabin. Since April, American has limited bookings to leave about half of middle seats open.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The company behind Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soap and a host of other consumer products says it will stop advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the U.S. through at least the end of the year because of the amount of hate speech online. Unilever says the polarized atmosphere in the United States ahead of November’s presidential election placed responsibility on brands to act. The company, which is based in the Netherlands and Britain, joins a raft of other companies halting advertising on online platforms. Facebook in particular has been the target of an escalating movement to siphon away advertising.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it’s buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which is developing an autonomous vehicle for a ride-hailing service that people would request on their phones. Seattle-based Amazon did not disclose how much it is paying for Zoox, which was founded six years ago in Foster City, California. Analysts pegged the purchase price at over $1 billion. The online retailing giant said Zoox will keep running as a separate business and continue to develop its own autonomous vehicle.

LONDON (AP) — Tour operator TUI is canceling all holidays to Florida from the U.K. until December following the introduction of new hygiene rules at Walt Disney World Resort, including the mandatory use of face coverings. The company says it made the decision because the new regulations would “significantly impact the holiday experience” for its customers. Walt Disney World Resort has four theme parks, and will require visitors aged two and above to wear face coverings except when eating or swimming. Temperature screenings may be required for entry to some locations, and the number of entry tickets will be limited.