Today in Entertainment History

On June 27, 1989, The Who performed the rock opera “Tommy” in its entirety for the first time in 17 years. The performance in New York was part of the band’s reunion tour. It raised money for a children’s charity and for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Also in 1989, singer Tom Jones got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1992, Michael Jackson kicked off his worldwide “Dangerous” tour. About 70,000 people filled a stadium in Munich to see the first show.

In 1993, actress Julia Roberts married singer Lyle Lovett in Marion, Indiana. They divorced in 1995.

In 1995, actor Hugh Grant was arrested for engaging in “lewd conduct” with a prostitute in a rented BMW in Los Angeles.

In 1996, actor Eddie Murphy got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fans started lining up a full day ahead to get a good look at the unveiling.

In 2001, comedian Paula Poundstone was arrested on child endangerment charges in Malibu, California. The charges were later dropped.

Also in 2001, actor Jack Lemmon died of cancer in Los Angeles. He was 76.

In 2002, bassist John Entwistle of The Who was found dead in his hotel room in Las Vegas the night before the band was starting a tour. Entwistle was 57. His death was ruled a result of cocaine use and heart disease.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys is 78. Actress Julia Duffy (“Newhart”) is 69. Actress Isabelle Adjani is 65. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 61. Writer-director J.J. Abrams (“Lost,” ″Alias”) is 54. Singer Draco Rosa (Menudo) is 51. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Junior (“Battle Creek”) is 50. TV personality Jo Frost (“Supernanny”) is 50. Actor Yancey Arias (“Kingpin”) is 49. Actor Christian Kane (“The Librarians”) is 48. Actor Tobey Maguire is 45. Singer Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer is 44. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 42. Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 36. Actor Drake Bell (“Drake and Josh”) is 34. Actor Sam Claflin (“Hunger Games” films) is 34. Actor Ed Westwick (“Gossip Girl”) is 33. Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter” films) is 31. Actress Madylin Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 29. Singer Lauren Jauregui (her-REG’-ee) of Fifth Harmony is 24. Singer H.E.R. (her) is 23. Actor Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”) is 21.