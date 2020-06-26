Update on the latest sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

No paychecks for 11 big leaguers: advance larger than salary

NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Dayton will notice one glaring absence this season after he reports to the Atlanta Braves: his twice-a-month salary. He is among 11 major leaguers whose prorated pay for the abbreviated 60-game season amounts to less than the $286,500 advance already received by the 32-year-old left-hander.

Dayton gave up the 6,776th and final home run of of last season’s record total, to the New York Mets’ Dominic Smith. To resume preparation for the new season he will drive Monday from his home in Winter Haven, Florida, to Atlanta with wife Cori, 2 1/2-year-old son Decker and nearly 6-month-old Nolan for Braves’ workouts at Truist Park.

After opening day was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed March 26 to a deal that called for teams to advance $170 million in salaries over the first 60 days of the season.

In other sports maters impacted by the outbreak:

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart the season at the Disney World campus near Orlando, Florida next month. The league and the union made the announcement Friday. Many of the details were already known, such as how “stringent health and safety protocols” would be in place for the 22 teams that will be participating, that no fans will be present and that games will be held in three different arenas at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

— The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season. Those 16 players were part of a pool of 302 tested on Tuesday. Tests are continuing for all 22 teams that will be participating in the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, next month. The league and the union announced today that they have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart.

— The Carolina Hurricanes will begin “voluntary small-group training” at PNC Arena on Tuesday. The team says those sessions will be closed to the public and media. Sixteen players, divided into two groups, are expected to participate. Players and staff permitted inside the arena will be tested for COVID-19. The team says the arena has received “extensive cleaning” during the suspended NHL season and there will be “enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts” going forward.

— NHL MVP candidate Artemi Panarin (ahr-TEH’-mee pah-NAH’-rihn) says he has concerns about the health and safety of players if the season resumes and about finances beyond that. The New York Rangers winger posted a statement on Twitter saying he’s worried about the “long-term prosperity of the NHL.” His major concern is escrow payments made by players in recent years..

— The Davis Cup men’s tennis competition has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will pick up again in 2021. Matches were scheduled for this September and the Davis Cup finals were set for November in Madrid. Now the World Group I and World Group II preliminary matches will be played in various sites in either March or September 2021.

— Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic (ee-van-EE’-seh-vihch) says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Croatian great is the coach of Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) and says he tested positive after two negative tests in the last 10 days. Ivanisevic attended the exhibition series hosted by the top-ranked Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia.

— Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán has tested positive for the coronavirus but a son says the retired fighter has had only mild symptoms so far. Robin Durán said on Instagram that his 69-year-old father was tested after going to a private hospital with cold-like symptoms. Durán had the nickname “Hands of Stone” as a boxer from 1968 to 2001 and held world championship belts in four different weight classes during his career.

— Diamond League track meets in France and the United States have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say the Sept. 6 event in Paris and the Prefontaine meet on Oct. 4 in Eugene, Oregon, cannot be held because of the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel. A meet in Gateshead, England, has been postponed from Aug. 16 to a possible date in mid-September. The next possible Diamond League meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Monaco.

— Virginia says its football players can begin returning to campus on July 5 if they participate in a voluntary workout period under protocols set by the school’s health system. The school says all student-athletes and staff will receive COVID-19 specific education through a variety of print and video media, utilizing CDC and NCAA resources.

— Tennessee’s athletic budget for 2020-21 assumes the Volunteers will have fans in the stands for football season but still includes a $10.1 million cut in overall revenues. University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd says reducing the number of fans further because of the coronavirus pandemic would have a “significant impact” on the budget. But Boyd said Friday that Tennessee is financially prepared to handle any problems. Tennessee projects a drop of 19.4% with $29.8 million in revenue from athletic ticket sales.

— The baseball Hall of Fame museum has reopened after being shut since March 15. The Cooperstown, New York, hall welcomed visitors on Friday. Face masks are required from all staff and guests. The shrine is selling tickets that permit visitors to reserve a specific date and time to enter, reducing congestion in the front lobby and throughout the museum. Some of the Hall’s bigger gathering spots will remain closed. The popular plaque gallery is open. The Hall announced earlier that this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies had been canceled because of the virus outbreak. Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be enshrined next year, on July 25, 2021.

PGA-TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Mickelson leads, positive COVID test leads to more withdrawals from Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Phil Mickelson figures age might be an asset. Playing his first tournament since turning 50 this month, the five-time major champion shot a 7-under 63 on Friday in the Travelers Championship to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend. First-round leader Mackenzie Hughes followed an opening 60 with a 68 to drop into a second-place tie with 23-year-old Will Gordon, who led most of the day after shooting an early 62.

Two more players withdrew because of the coronavirus Friday — Denny McCarthy for a positive test, and Bud Cauley, who tested negative, but decided to pull out after playing alongside McCarthy on Thursday. There have been seven COVID-19-related withdrawals.

NBA-PISTONS-PATTON

Pistons sign oft-injured center Justin Patton

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons signed center Justin Patton on Friday, hoping the 2017 first-round pick can stay healthy to help the franchise’s turnaround.

Patton had surgery for a broken foot in 2018 for the second straight year.

The 6-foot-11 player was selected No. 16 overall three years ago by the Chicago Bulls, who traded him on draft night to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

Patton averaged less than two points a game, appearing in nine games over three seasons for the Timberwolves, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.

NFL-NINERS-KINLAW-AIYUK

49ers sign first-round picks Kinlaw, Aiyuk to 4-year deals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round draft picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals.

The defending NFC champion 49ers made two trades during the draft, moving down one spot to take Kinlaw, a defensive lineman out of South Carolina at No. 14, and then up six spots to take Aiyuk, a wide receiver from Arizona State with the 25th selection.

The picks help the 49ers fill two big holes created when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency. Kinlaw was a first-team Associated Press All-American as a senior, when he had six sacks, 35 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 12 starts.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CIVIL WAR

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.

The move Friday was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes. The change also comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Oregon State President Ed Ray said the Civil War name “represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery.”

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins said former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.

The football series between Oregon and Oregon State has been played 123 times and is the fifth-most contested rivalry in the country. This season’s game is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 28 in Corvallis.

The men’s basketball series between the two teams has been contested 354 times.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS STATE TWEET

Kansas State athletes, officials react to ‘offensive’ tweet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University is reviewing its options after a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd prompted outrage from several students, including two football players who threatened to leave, the school’s president said Friday.

On Thursday, one month since Floyd, a Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes, student Jaden McNeil tweeted “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” University President Richard Myers said Friday that “divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university.”

McNeil describes himself as the founder of a conservative group called America First Students, which Kansas State says is not currently registered on the campus because of a lack of membership. The Manhattan Mercury reported that America First Students had already drawn the ire of students for past statements made by McNeil. Students released a video last week under the #BlackAtKState hashtag and asked for America First Students to be removed from campus. And a petition has circulated on Twitter asking that the group be banned from campus because it spreads “hateful rhetoric.”