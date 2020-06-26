Wall Street-Heavily Traded

Wall Street-Heavily TradedNew
Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
Gap Inc up 4.090 14.250
Bank of America Corp down .965 23.755
Hertz Corp down .270 1.420
SPDR Financial Sector down .520 23.070
Ford Motor down .105 5.925
Wells Fargo & Co down 1.380 25.990
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down 2.300 305.050
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd down .255 15.825
JPMorgan Chase down 3.600 94.360
Nokia Corp ADS rep. 1 share down .020 4.430
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
iBio Inc up .640 2.250
AIM ImmunoTech Inc up .180 2.680
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .045 1.405
B2gold Corp down .070 5.160
Milestone Scientific Inc down .493 1.957
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc up .025 1.085
NanoViricides Inc up .430 8.970
New Gold Inc down .030 1.280
Alpha Pro Ltd up .460 19.100
iShares MSCI India Index Fund down .190 29.140
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
Vaxart Inc up 5.926 12.186
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc down 2.832 28.418
Luckin Coffee Inc down 1.710 1.290
Ideanomics Inc down .731 1.709
Citius Pharmaceutical Inc up .815 1.895
Kitov Pharma Ltd ADS down .140 1.120
American Airlines Group Inc down .384 12.786
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ up .175 7.915
United Airlines Holdings Inc down 1.480 33.210
MDC Corp Inc (Canada) up 1.325 2.475