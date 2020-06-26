Wall Street-Heavily Traded

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

Gap Inc up 4.090 14.250

Bank of America Corp down .965 23.755

Hertz Corp down .270 1.420

SPDR Financial Sector down .520 23.070

Ford Motor down .105 5.925

Wells Fargo & Co down 1.380 25.990

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down 2.300 305.050

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd down .255 15.825

JPMorgan Chase down 3.600 94.360

Nokia Corp ADS rep. 1 share down .020 4.430

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

iBio Inc up .640 2.250

AIM ImmunoTech Inc up .180 2.680

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .045 1.405

B2gold Corp down .070 5.160

Milestone Scientific Inc down .493 1.957

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc up .025 1.085

NanoViricides Inc up .430 8.970

New Gold Inc down .030 1.280

Alpha Pro Ltd up .460 19.100

iShares MSCI India Index Fund down .190 29.140

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

Vaxart Inc up 5.926 12.186

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc down 2.832 28.418

Luckin Coffee Inc down 1.710 1.290

Ideanomics Inc down .731 1.709

Citius Pharmaceutical Inc up .815 1.895

Kitov Pharma Ltd ADS down .140 1.120

American Airlines Group Inc down .384 12.786

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ up .175 7.915

United Airlines Holdings Inc down 1.480 33.210

MDC Corp Inc (Canada) up 1.325 2.475