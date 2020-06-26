Wall Street-Heavily Traded

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

Gap Inc up 1.890 12.050

PG&E Corp Holding Co down .330 9.400

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down 6.440 300.910

SPDR Financial Sector down .925 22.665

Bank of America Corp down 1.491 23.229

Ford Motor down .195 5.835

General Electric Co down .180 6.490

Wells Fargo & Co down 1.818 25.552

Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares up .505 8.455

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd down 1.160 14.920

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

iBio Inc up .816 2.426

AIM ImmunoTech Inc up .151 2.651

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc up .020 1.080

B2gold Corp up .120 5.350

New Gold Inc up .025 1.335

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd up .005 1.455

Alpha Pro Ltd down 1.290 17.350

Milestone Scientific Inc down .585 1.865

iShares MSCI India Index Fund down .250 29.080

Can-Fite BioPharma ADS rep 2 ord up .081 1.861

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

Vaxart Inc up 2.520 8.780

Luckin Coffee Inc down 1.635 1.365

Ideanomics Inc down 1.050 1.390

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc down 3.150 28.100

American Airlines Group Inc down .985 12.185

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ up .450 8.190

Citius Pharmaceutical Inc up .215 1.295

Facebook Inc down 15.910 219.770

United Airlines Holdings Inc down 2.440 32.250

Kitov Pharma Ltd ADS down .140 1.120