AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org.

All times EDT

The supervisor is Vin Cherwoo until 3 a.m. The day superisor will be Fred Lief at 9 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

TOP STORIES

BKN–NBA RESTART-10 THINGS

TThere’s still a lot of time before NBA games are back for real. But with the deals now done and the schedule for the Disney restart now out, here are some storylines to follow in the coming weeks and when play resumes starting July 30. Among them: how the race for the final West playoff spot should be hectic, how Orlando will be at home but on the road, and why Disney is going to look very familiar for a slew of NBA players. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 1160 words, photos.

BBO–BASEBALL’S RETURN-SUMMER CAMP

CHICAGO — Major league teams are planning to jump right into their preparation for the season when they start working out again next week. The first few days of camp will see much more strenuous work compared to the beginning of spring training. The reason is time. When full-squad workouts begin again, there will only be about three weeks before opening day. It’s a tricky balance for players trying to get their teams ready while also worrying about potential health issues that could pop up with more frequency during a truncated training period. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 800 words, photos.

HKN–DRAFT LOTTERY

Presumptive top selection Alexis Lafreniere will have to wait a little bit longer to find out his NHL destination. Chaos reigned at the NHL draft lottery, with the No. 1 pick still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing. The eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs have an equal chance of drafting first. The Kings got the second pick, the Senators the third thanks to 2018 trade with San Jose and the league-worst Red Wings dropped to fourth. Ottawa has the third and fifth picks and is the first team since 2000 with two selections in the top five. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 825 words, photos.

GLF–TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

CROMWELL, Conn. — Phil Mickelson figures age might be an asset. Playing his first tournament since turning 50 this month, the five-time major champion shot a 7-under 63 on Friday in the Travelers Championship to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend. Lefty said said it was perhaps the wisdom that comes with his age that made him stay within himself instead of going toe-to-toe with his long-hitting playing partners, top-ranked Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. Two more players withdrew because of the coronavirus Friday — Denny McCarthy for a positive test, and Bud Cauley, who tested negative, but decided to pull out after playing alongside McCarthy on Thursday. There have been seven COVID-19-related withdrawals. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 935 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BBO–VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLB-NO PAYCHECKS

Eleven major leaguers won’t be getting their twice-a-month paychecks during the abbreviated 60-game season. That’s because the $286,500 in advance salary they received after opening day was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic is more than what they are owed from their prorated salaries. The group includes Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Jimmy Nelson and Ross Stripling, Pittsburgh infielder Erik Gonzalez, Kansas City pitcher Jesse Hahn, New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Holder, and Boston pitcher Collin McHugh. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 925 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-WALLACE

LONG POND, Pa. — Bubba Wallace has found his voice as an activist. He hopes to bring more Black fans into NASCAR as he emerges as a leader in the sport. He would like some of his newfound fame to lead to an influx of sponsorship to fund the No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports. He’s grateful NASCAR released the photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall. NASCAR President Steve Phelps stated “the noose was real” as it concluded its investigation. Wallace says he is bothered that “somebody still knows how to tie a noose.” By Dan Gelston. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SKI–JUNE SKI CAMP

Mikaela Shiffrin and the rest of the U.S. women’s ski team, along with the men’s Europa squad, recently returned to snow for a two-week June camp in Copper Mountain, Colorado. It was a chance to go fast through a course again after the season abruptly ended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Copper Mountain is the home of the U.S. speed center and still had a 60-inch base. The warm weather made it challenging for the course workers as the manicured slopes turned mushy by mid-morning. For Shiffrin and her teammates, it was energizing to be back on skis. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

BKL- -SPARKS-OPT OUTS

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Sparks will be without Kristi Toliver and Chiney Ogwumike for the upcoming WNBA season as both have decided to sit out to focus on their health. The WNBA is set to begin play next month in Florida at the IMG Academy. The league had given its players a deadline of Friday to decide whether they wanted to play or not this season. Players are going to report to Florida in early July to start training camp. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 720 words, photos.