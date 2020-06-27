AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Saturday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org

All times EDT

The supervisor is Fred Lief, followed by John Nicholson at 5 p.m. and Bob Lentz at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636; agate, ext. 1635.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

TOP STORIES

SOC–NWSL-ANTHEM PROTEST

The National Women’s Soccer League becomes the first U.S. pro sports league to play after the coronavirus shutdown. Players for the Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage kneel during the anthem in the game at Utah and wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts in warmups. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 350 words, photos. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 6 p.m. With separate stories on two games: Thorns-Courage (12:30 p.m.); Red Stars-Spirit (10 p.m.).

ATH–WHEREABOUTS FAILURES

In the anti-doping world, it’s known as whereabouts — the program in which athletes tell drug testers where they will be. There has been a spate of recent high-profile failures, but athletes overwhelmingly comply with the rules. By Pat Graham and Eddie Pells. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

BKN–NBA RESTART-10 THINGS

There’s still a lot of time before real NBA games are back. But with the deals done and the schedule for the Disney restart set, here are some story lines leading to the resumption of games July 30. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

GLF–TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

CROMWELL, Conn. — Phil Mickelson, playing his first tournament since turning 50 this month, leads by a stroke at the Travelers Championship. Jason Day asked to be tested for COVID-19 just before the third round. By Pat Eaton-Robb. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

A virus Latest across all sports has been sent.

NOTABLE

CAR–NASCAR-POCONO

LONG POND, Pa. — Pocono is the site of a Cup Series twin bill this weekend. Saturday’s race is set for 325 miles, with Aric Almirola on the pole. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Race starts 4 p.m.

CAR–F1-HAMILTON-ECCLESTONE

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton calls former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone “ignorant and uneducated.” Hamilton, the series’ only Black driver, responded to Ecclestone’s remark that “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist” than white people. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 600 words, photos.

OLY–PROTESTS-CARLOS LETTER

John Carlos wants to abolish the rule banning protests at the Olympics. The renowned Olympic protester has written a letter with a group of American athletes, urging the IOC to adopt a new policy in collaboration with athletes from across the globe. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 450 words, photos.

MMA–UFC-LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS — Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier returns against Kiwi contender Dan Hooker for the UFC’s fifth consecutive fan-free show at the gym on its corporate campus. UPCOMING: 600 words. Main event starts about 11 p.m.

SKI–JUNE SKI CAMP

Mikaela Shiffrin and the rest of the U.S. women’s ski team, along with the men’s Europa squad, returned to Colorado this month for a two-week camp. In a season cut short by the coronavirus, it was energizing to be back on skis. By Pat Graham. SENT: 900 words, photos.